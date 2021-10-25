CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guatemalan town calm under martial law after mining dispute

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL ESTOR, Guatemala (AP) — Police and soldiers frisked people at checkpoints and a tense calm reigned...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

AFP

Guatemalan town locked in battle against nickel mine

The inhabitants of El Estor, a town of mostly indigenous Mayans in eastern Guatemala, are living under a "state of siege", watched over by armed soldiers after their years-long fight against a nickel mine took an ominous turn. El Estor's subsistence fishermen, mainly of the Mayan Q'eqchi' indigenous group, say the Fenix mine is polluting Lake Izabal, diminishing stocks of fish that were abundant just a generation ago. The mine's owners deny the allegation, saying adequate environmental protections are in place. Frustrated, residents mounted a protest against the mine on Sunday that was put down by security forces using tear gas.
