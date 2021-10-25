Brooklyn Bridge, Barclays Center protests show anti-vaxxers won’t back down.

SoON THIS DAY IN 1909, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The fight for the Fourth avenue subway has been won. By a unanimous vote the Board of Estimate at the meeting this morning authorized the appropriation of $2,850,000 to begin the construction work immediately. Then the board went farther, at the instigation of Controller [Herman] Metz, who has been instrumental in holding up the project for a year, and passed a resolution requesting the Public Service Commission to apply to the Board of Estimate for $13,036,381, which is the balance of the estimated cost of the entire six sections of the subway from the Manhattan Bridge to Forty-third street. ‘As long as we started the work, we should see that it won’t be held up by any future board,’ said Mr. Metz. ‘This board here should authorize the balance of the money covering the entire cost of construction so the work won’t be stopped after it has once been started.’”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO