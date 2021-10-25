CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Bridge, Barclays Center protests show anti-vaxxers won’t back down.

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the deadline for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccination mandate loomed, city workers opposed to compulsory COVID vaccination shut down the Brooklyn Bridge Monday, chanting “My Body, My Choice” and other slogans. On Sunday, more anti-vax protesters demonstrated in front of Barclays Center prior to the Nets’ home opener,...

brooklyneagle.com

Newsbug.info

Protest against vaccine mandate clogs Brooklyn Bridge as Friday deadline looms

NEW YORK — Hundreds of flag-toting protesters — including active-duty members of the NYPD and FDNY — brought morning traffic to a standstill as they marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio’s forthcoming coronavirus vaccine mandate for all city workers. The mandate, which takes...
MANHATTAN, NY
wmleader.com

NYC workers protest vax mandate with march across Brooklyn Bridge

City workers took to the streets Monday to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for the entire municipal workforce. Days after the mayor announced that all government employees except for jail staff will need to receive a vaccine shot by Friday or be placed on unpaid leave, about 5,000 incensed demonstrators marched over the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

Barclays Center forced to close doors to keep out pregame protesters

Barclays Center was forced to briefly shut its doors before Sunday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets after a group of protesters chanting "Let Kyrie Play" pushed past metal barricades and stormed toward the main entrance. Kyrie Irving, the Nets' star guard, was told by the Nets...
NBA
TheAtlantaVoice

Anti-vaccine protesters support Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving outside Brooklyn game

Protesters gathered outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday in support of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s decision to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 despite local regulations that prohibit unvaccinated players from participating in home games. The Nets said earlier this month that the seven-time All-Star would not be allowed to begin play this season because of his […]
NBA
arcamax.com

Anti-vax protesters chant 'let Kyrie play' outside Barclays Center, attempt to storm into arena

This can’t be what Kyrie Irving envisioned. His supporters were supposed to be voiceless. Yet ahead of the Nets’ Sunday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, a group of anti-covid vaccine mandate protesters marched through Brooklyn and attempted to force their way into Barclays Center in support of Irving. The Nets star has been temporarily banished from the team until he fulfills the city’s vaccine mandate.
NBA
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
