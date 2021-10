With RIAs gaining the right to use client testimonials in their marketing, the increasing importance of online reviews may not be getting enough attention. Since financial advisors and firms should now expect to be Googled by any prospect, their reviews on the search engine or similar databases such as Yelp loom at least as large in any client decision as the strictly regulated testimonials under the SEC’s new RIA marketing rule. The regulator is enabling RIAs to include client recommendations in advertising, but only with substantial disclosures, which rules out the use of popular online databases. Meanwhile, many RIAs have built up their online presences with footprints on Yelp and Google reviews that resemble those of local restaurants or stores, albeit in coordination with their compliance staffs.

