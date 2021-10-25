Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

The US embassy in Moscow could stop performing most functions next year unless there is progress with Russia on increasing the number of visas for diplomats, a US official warned Wednesday. The United States earlier this month stopped processing visas in Moscow, with Russians obliged to head to the US embassy in Warsaw. "We need to make progress soon," a senior State Department official told reporters. "We're going to confront the situation -- not next month, but sometime next year -- where it's just difficult for us to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy," he said.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 DAYS AGO