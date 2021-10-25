CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, ROBERT BURNS - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
AFP

Turkey pressing US for F-16 fighters after F-35 plan killed

The United States is discussing Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighters after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system, officials said. But one US official said that any possible F-16 order could be dogged by the same issue that forced the cancellation of the F-35s: Turkey's decision to buy an S-400 missile system from Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#American#Iranian
thedrive

Russian Su-35 Fighters Appear For The First Time At Northeastern Syria Airbase: Reports

Reports suggest four of the Flanker fighters have arrived at the airbase that sits on the Turkish border, close to U.S. forces. At least one Su-35S Flanker fighter jet has apparently made the first visit by a Russian combat jet to Qamishli Airport, in northeastern Syria, a strategically important location close to U.S. forces still in the country that lies right on the border with Turkey. Unconfirmed reports suggest this could be part of a larger deployment of as many as four of these jets to the base, which may reflect Moscow’s ambition to strengthen its presence in this part of Syria.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but a U.S. official said no American troops stationed there were killed or injured. A U.S. official told Military Times that there were a small number of rockets involved in the attack. It...
MILITARY
AFP

US warns Moscow embassy could stop functioning due to visa row

The US embassy in Moscow could stop performing most functions next year unless there is progress with Russia on increasing the number of visas for diplomats, a US official warned Wednesday. The United States earlier this month stopped processing visas in Moscow, with Russians obliged to head to the US embassy in Warsaw. "We need to make progress soon," a senior State Department official told reporters. "We're going to confront the situation -- not next month, but sometime next year -- where it's just difficult for us to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy," he said.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

After attack on U.S. base in Syria, contractors step up work on drone defenses

Pentagon officials say countering enemy drone attacks is now one of their highest priorities, and defense contractors are lining up to meet the demand. Just a week after a U.S. military outpost in Syria was hit in a drone strike believed to have been orchestrated by Iran, a defense contractor and a high-tech startup company announced they were joining forces to integrate counter-drone systems to Army combat vehicles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
shorefrontnews.com

Malliotakis Against Sale of F-16 Jets to Turkey

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) led a group of bipartisan lawmakers in urging President Biden and Secretary Antony Blinken in refusing Turkey’s request to purchase 40 new Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets and 80 F-16 modernization kits from the United States Government to modernize its Air Force. In July 2019, President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thelastamericanvagabond.com

US Accuses Iran Of Striking It’s Base In Syria, After Vowing A Response

Unnamed US Officials have stated, to the Associated Press, that they believe Iran was behind an attack last week against an American base in Syria. After the attack occurred, CENTCOM vowed that a US response would come. Is the Biden administration willing to risk war with Iran?. Last Wednesday a...
MILITARY
New York Post

Blinken won’t rule out military force against Iran over nuclear deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US believes diplomacy is the best way to get Iran to return to the negotiating table over the scrapped nuclear deal but wouldn’t rule out a military response if Tehran fails to “engage quickly in good faith.”. Blinken said Iran has said that...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy