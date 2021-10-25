CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayern star Joshua Kimmich at center of COVID vaccine debate

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich soccer star Joshua Kimmich has found himself at the center of...

FanSided

Bayern Munich: Joshua Kimmich not fussed about individual awards

The final list of 30 players for the Ballon d’Or award released by France Football did raise a lot of eyebrows in the Bavarian faithful. Robert Lewandowski was the only Bayern Munich player to qualify for the award. Considering the performances of Rekordmeister, it was astonishing to see only one player in the final-30 list.
SOCCER
BBC

Joshua Kimmich: German footballer's vaccine hesitancy dismays experts

He's one of Germany's superstar football players, a role model who's supported charities that help people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. But in recent days, Joshua Kimmich's comments about the safety of Covid-19 vaccinations have threatened to take the shine off his image. Over the weekend, the Bayern Munich midfielder,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich claims he is NOT an anti-vaxxer after refusing Covid-19 vaccine because of 'a lack of long-term studies'... but Thomas Muller hopes unvaccinated team-mates will 'change their minds'

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has insisted that he isn't an anti-vaxxer after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine. The Germany international hasn't yet had the vaccine due to concerns regarding a lack of long-term studies. Kimmich stated that taking the vaccine should be an individual decision and added that he is...
SOCCER
whbl.com

Soccer-Bayern support vaccination but not mandatory, amid Kimmich furore

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) – German champions Bayern Munich support the vaccination of its players to protect against COVID-19 but it is not mandatory, the club said amid a furore caused by player Joshua Kimmich’s announcement he was not vaccinated. The Germany international had said on Saturday he was not vaccinated...
UEFA
Joshua Kimmich
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich inexplicably lose FIVE-nil at Borussia Monchengladbach in their worst defeat for 43 YEARS... despite naming a full strength team for German Cup clashing including Lewandowski, Neuer, Kimmich and Co

Bayern Munich usually deals out the thrashings in Germany, not the other way around. The Bavarian powerhouse got a taste of its own medicine on Wednesday when Borussia Monchengladbach knocked Bayern out of the German Cup with a fully deserved 5-0 victory in front of its ecstatic fans. It was...
SOCCER
AFP

Unusual 'church' in Argentina honors late football star Maradona

Members of the "Maradonian Church" in Argentina came together Saturday in worshipful celebration of the memory of beloved football idol Diego Maradona on what would have been his 61st birthday, just weeks before the first anniversary of his death. The celebration in Rosario was one of several being held across Argentina on Saturday in Maradona's memory.
SOCCER
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#Vaccinations#Covid#Ap#Bayern Munich
Advanced Television

Anthony Joshua stars in first UK Snap Original

Produced by SBX Studios, the unscripted series will follow the boxing superstar as he heads back to his hometown of Watford to make a difference in his community. “I am really excited to team up with Snapchat and SBX Studios to create a Snap Original back in my hometown of Watford. Giving back is incredibly important to me, so I can’t wait to spend time with my local community and create something truly phenomenal” said Joshua.
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Derrick

Barcelona: Health issues set to sideline Piqué and Aguero

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s problems continue to compound ahead of its Champions League match at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, with Gerard Piqué and Sergio Aguero not likely to make the trip to Ukraine because of health issues. The club said Sunday that veteran defender Piqué has “a right calf strain”...
UEFA
