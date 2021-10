An Australian football player and his friend were charged with assault and forcible touching after groping a woman and beating up her male companion. According to The Daily News, Jordan De Goey, who plays for the Collingwood Football Club in Melbourne, and his friend Luke Dyson, an Australian tattoo artist, were partying at the Dream Hotel's PDH Rooftop lounge in Manhattan over the weekend. The two men later spotted and approached a woman to dance.

