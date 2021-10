FOXBOROUGH — Repeat after me. It’s the Jets. It’s the Jets. It’s the Jets. But it was still a win that will make Patriot Nation very happy for the coming week. Mac Jones threw for over 300 yards for the first time in his career, both Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor had two rushing touchdowns each, and the Patriots won their first home game of the season with a 54-13 clobbering of the awful New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots improved to 3-4 this season, and showed a glimpse of what they are capable of for the rest of the season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO