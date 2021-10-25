Lakers vs. Spurs Preview: The never-ending starting lineup discussion continues

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (10/19/21) The opening night of the NBA features two matchups, one being the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles has an advantage as it plays at home and near full health, save Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza. The Lakers are deep at the guard position, so they should fare fine without Horton-Tucker and Ariza. Meanwhile, Golden State will have to begin the season without its second-year center, James Wiseman, and All-Star two-guard, Klay Thompson. Both teams will be trying new lineups that they have never deployed with players who are still trying to develop chemistry together. Based on how each team played last season, this should be a defensive-centric matchup, especially with each team trying to find their groove early on and offensive struggles imminent. Last year, the Lakers finished first in defensive efficiency, eighth in opponent shooting percentage, and second in opponent points per game. Meanwhile, the Warriors finished fifth in defensive efficiency, second in opponent shooting percentage and ninth in opponent three-point percentage.

