Lakers vs. Spurs Preview: The never-ending starting lineup discussion continues

By donnymchenry
silverscreenandroll.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers got the monkey off their back on Sunday night, beating the Grizzlies 121-118 for the team’s first win of the season. They’ll now enter a stretch of games against some of the worst teams in the league, starting with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night....

