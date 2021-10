Compton High’s football team is back in the playoffs after winning the Moore League’s dramatic envelope draw tiebreaker on Friday evening at Veterans Memorial Stadium. “We just saw it on your Twitter and it was pandemonium on the bus,” said Compton football coach Calvin Bryant. “It was crazy. It’s great to get this opportunity. Any way you can get in is great, it’s unfortunate that someone from our league doesn’t get in but it feels great for us. Our guys can exhale a little bit.”

COMPTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO