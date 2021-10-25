CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Health officials, legislators speak out against vaccine mandates

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8zb3_0ccRpKG300

EAU CLAIRE — Melissa Clyde, a health care worker, said she suffered negative side effects from vaccinations required by her employer in 2008, 2009, and 2010. The final time she got a shot, she had trouble walking days later.

“I was hospitalized and scared to death,” Clyde told a crowd numbering 200 people outside of Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Eau Claire on Monday. “This is part of my background I never thought I’d have to share publicly.”

Clyde said she took unpaid time off of work a few months ago when she was exposed to someone who had COVID-19. She was informed she couldn’t return to work immediately because she wasn’t vaccinated. She eventually submitted her letter of resignation Oct. 11, saying she knew a vaccine mandate was coming.

“It looks like this is the end of my nursing career,” Clyde said as she fought back tears. “I’ve never cried as hard as I did that day.”

Clyde was among several speakers at the event Monday, who all stressed they weren’t anti-vaccine, but instead are against vaccine mandates.

Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican and former Lt. governor, who is now running for governor against Democratic incumbent Tony Evers, was critical of Evers for not fighting against coming vaccine mandates from the federal government.

“In the middle of a worker shortage, Tony Evers has been absolutely silent about this unconstitutional vaccine mandate,” Kleefisch told the crowd. “As your governor, I will sue the federal government to stop any unconstitutional vaccine mandates.”

Kleefisch said, as a cancer survivor, she felt it was the right choice for herself to get vaccinated. But she added that government has no business requiring it.

“OSHA has no business getting in your business,” Kleefisch said.

Derrick Van Orden, a Republican seeking the Third Congressional Seat currently held by retiring Democra”t Ron Kind, opened his speech by stressing that he is pro-vaccine and anti-mandate. He said the Joe Biden administration is destroying the economy by ordering small mom-and-pop stores to close while big box stores were accallowed to stay open. He said government should not get between Americans and their doctors.

“This is not a Republican issue, this is not a Democrat issue. This is an American freedom issue,” Van Orden said.

Van Orden fears more Americans will quit their jobs rather than submit to government-required vaccinations.

“This unconstitutional vaccine mandate is going to further exacerbate our supply chain issues,” he said.

State Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, said the Legislature saw these types of mandates coming.

“We came up with bills to try to stop it,” Moses said.

Brian Westrate, the treasurer for the state’s Republican Party, told the crowd that “vaccines don’t really work either,” citing reports of deaths in England among vaccinated people.

“It’s their decision.”

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman acknowledged that people have the right to make their own medical decisons, but she had concerns about their viewpoints.

“But when it comes to a communicable disease that can affect others, it is important to get a high number of people vaccinated,” Weideman said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
Eau Claire, WI
Health
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Joe Biden
The Hill

G-20 leaders endorse global minimum tax

Leaders of the world’s largest economies are endorsing the establishment of a global minimum tax at the opening of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Rome on Saturday. The global minimum tax seeks to block corporations from moving jobs or profits overseas in order to avoid paying taxes. President Biden and his administration pushed the agreement over the finish line in the last several months.
BUSINESS
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
196
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy