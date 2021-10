Shepherdstown, West Virginia, is older than our country, that’s why it has a reputation as the “Most Haunted Town In America.” Initially settled by Native Americans, the first European settler was Thomas Shepherd. He received the land grant parcel located on the south bank of the Potomac River in 1734, an early river crossing in those days. In 1762, the town was chartered as Mecklenburg in honor of King George III’s wife Charlotte. It would return to the name Shepherd’s Town in 1798 to honor founder Thomas Shepherd.

