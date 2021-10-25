CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Mosley High School senior killed in motorcycle accident

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Seventeen-year-old Avery Sanders was a senior at Mosley High School and a member of the school’s football team.

He was reportedly driving home from work on his motorcycle when he was struck at the intersection of Baldwin Road and Highway 77 around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“It appears that the motorcycle was traveling from the West Baldwin side east across the intersection,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said. “It appears that the driver of the other vehicle was moving northbound in the passing lane, and they collided right in the middle of the intersection.”

Witnesses said Sanders ran the red light.

The roads were wet, and Ramie said driving the motorcycle made Sanders more susceptible.

“It’s devastating for our community,” Ramie said. “It’s going to be devastating for Mosley High School, their football team, their senior class. Again, my heart just goes out to both families of the teenager, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, and I ask that the community keep both of the families in their prayers.”

School district officials issued a statement that said Sanders had “forged strong connections with his teachers, his classmates, and his fellow athletes.”

Bay District Schools said grief counselors are on-site to help students and staff during this difficult time, and they will remain available for as long as needed.

The Mosley football team released a statement that said Avery was “adored by his teammates, classmates, and coaches, and while his physical body is no longer with us, his enthusiasm, spirit, and character will live with us forever.”

The Mosley Touchdown Club has organized a GoFundMe for the family of Avery Sanders, which you can find here .

