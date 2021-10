In all the noise and shouting and anger we find ourselves living in, there is one thing we can all agree on: Evil hates truth. Whether you are a believer of the one true God or not, the fact remains that darkness despises the light. This was emphasized again in the scathing words recently written by David O. Williams. With an election right around the corner, the question remains: What do we really want in a school board candidate?

KIDS ・ 21 HOURS AGO