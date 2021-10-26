CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costumes Banned By New York School District Due To Netflix Hit’s ‘Violent Message’

By Tony Aiello
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hrfas_0ccRoCwm00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Halloween costumes reflecting the Netflix hit “Squid Game” are popular this year, but they’re not allowed in one New York school district.

Three elementary schools near Syracuse are banning “Squid Game” costumes – which mostly consist of jump suits, track suits and masks – at Halloween events, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

The Fayetteville-Manlius district said they “do not meet our school costume guidelines due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume.”

The Korean survival drama is about people in debt hoping to win a bundle of cash by competing in kids games. Losers are eliminated, literally. The body count is high. The violence is graphic.

Aiello spoke with five parents in the Bronx who all said they believe the upstate schools are overreacting.

“It’s a costume. Just don’t let your kids watch the show,” one woman said.

“For a school to actually impose that, that’s being very overbearing,” one man said.

The superintendent in White Plains said “Squid Game” costumes won’t be banned there, calling that a “slippery slope.” Pirates, for example, were historically violent outlaws.

“We understand that different types of costumes have different types of experience and historical connections, and it’s hard to single out one particular type of costume and say that’s not allowed,” said Dr. Joseph Ricca.

Ricca said the bigger issue is kids who’ve seen or heard about “Squid Game” mimicking the show.

“One of the things we’ve been hearing about in school districts all across the country, is children coming to school and playing squid games on the playground,” Ricca said. “It’s never appropriate to play at harming one another and that really is the guiding principle here.”

“Squid Game” is hot for Halloween, just check Instagram. There’s a good chance you’ll have one of the characters at your door saying “trick or treat.”

The costume controversy involves just a handful of schools. In addition to the three near Syracuse, a school in Ireland and another in Spain have banned “Squid Game” costumes.

This story first appeared on October 25, 2021.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

‘City Climb’ Lets Visitors Lean Off The Edge In Hudson Yards At Over 1,200 Feet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tickets are on sale for a new thrill high above Manhattan. It’s called “City Climb.” Visitors can go up steps on the outside of the Edge in Hudson Yards, then lean off the edge of the skyscraper at more than 1,200 feet — all while strapped into a safety harness that’s secured by two cables. Tickets are $185. It opens Nov. 9. For more information, visit edgenyc.com.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Preparations Underway For Return Of NYC Village Halloween Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Barricades are set up for Sunday night’s Village Halloween Parade. The event is making a comeback after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The famous parade typically attracts thousands of costumed participants and spectators. This year’s theme is “Let’s Play.” The parade steps off at 7 p.m. and heads up Sixth Avenue from Spring Street to 16th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Annual Diwali At Times Square Event Returns To Celebrate The Festival Of Lights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is back. The five-day holiday starts later this week, but festivities started early Saturday at the crossroads of the world. The Diwali at Times Square event in Midtown Manhattan has been taking place since 2013. Last year, it was virtual because of the pandemic, but this year, the celebrations were back and bigger than ever. The One Times Square tower was lit up Saturday evening as hundreds people showed up to the crossroads of the world to mark the beginning of Diwali. The annual event featured music and dance numbers that showcased the different states of...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Legislation Calls To End Helicopter Sightseeing Tours In New York Over Safety, Noise Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Certain helicopter rides above New York City could soon be a thing of the past as new legislation calls to end sightseeing tours due to safety and noise concerns. “We actually celebrate rainy days so I can actually enjoy Central Park,” Upper West Side resident Andrew Rosenthal told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. It is when the weather is nice that Rosenthal says he suffers most with what he calls an onslaught of city sightseeing tours by helicopter, buzzing his wrap-around top-floor terrace with Hudson River and Central Park views. “I wake up to it in the morning, and I just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
CBS New York

Ghost Guns: CBS2 Gets Exclusive, Close-Up Look At One Of NYC’s Fastest Growing Gun Safety Issues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We report all too often on gun violence spiraling out of control in our city, and one of the fastest growing gun safety issues may also be the most chilling: cheap, easy to get and completely untraceable firearms. They’re called ghost guns. Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills to crack down on the firearms. CBS2’s Maurice DuBois got exclusive access to the NYPD’s battle against these lethal weapons. He went to the forensic investigations division in Queens with Deputy Chief Emanuel Katranakis, the commanding officer there. He fired off several rounds from a ghost gun. “What did...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island Parents Dress As Witches And Warlocks For School’s Annual Halloween Ride

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Kids at a Long Island elementary school lined up at the fence Friday as parents dressed as witches and warlocks “flew” around the school on bicycles. The Halloween tradition at Wilson School in Rockville Centre started seven years ago. Since some parents are still working from home because of the pandemic, there was a big turnout this year. “We got a lot of dads, grandmas, babysitters, whoever wants to join. All are welcome,” one woman said. “Excellent crowd, and the kids are super into it so we love it,” said another. The “Witches Ride” wasn’t canceled last year. Kids stayed inside the school. The witches and warlocks even visited some students at home if they couldn’t make it in.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
CBS New York

Bilingual Students At La Scuola D’Italia Carrying On Families’ Italian Heritage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Italian Heritage Month wraps up, we’re taking a close look at what some families are doing to not only carry on Italian culture, but the language. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with those holding onto the heritage at home. Speaking Italian over breakfast is the norm for the Inghirami family. At just 13 years old, Sofia Inghirami is fluent in two languages. “It helps you in the world to know different languages and be aware of other people around you,” Sofia said. It’s a lesson taught by her parents. Her mother is a native New Yorker with roots in Nicaragua....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Broadway Star Kelli O’Hara Running For A Cause

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We know Broadway star Kelli O’Hara on stage and the red carpet, but this Tony Award-winner is kicking off her heels and putting on her running shoes for the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for the Cancer Support Community. CBS2’s Dana Tyler reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#New York School#Squid#Cbs2#Korean#White Plains#Instagram
CBS New York

CBS2 Gets Inside Look At 9 DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn’s First ‘Supertall’ Skyscraper

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What will be Brooklyn’s tallest building is under construction. Once it’s complete, it will be the borough’s first “supertall” building, meaning it’s higher than the typical skyscraper, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday. Look up – way up! The tower at 9 DeKalb Avenue, next to Albee Square, tops out at 93 stories. Duddridge took a ride up for a behind the scenes look. “It’s about 1,066 feet tall. It’ll have a series of three pools around the dome of the old bank building,” said Michael Stern, CEO of JDS Development Group. The historic Dime Savings Bank is being worked into...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mother-Daughter Sketch Artists Look Back On 30 Years In Court: ‘We Have The Best Legal Education You Can Get’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — They are our eyes inside the courtroom. When cameras aren’t allowed, professional sketch artists capture the moments that would otherwise go unseen. “We get the best spot. Chair, I think that’s the angle, and we’re fighting about the angle” Andrea Shepard told CBS2’s Jessica Moore. “Take the most important person, that’s the one we have to put in. Number one, get him in. Make sure you have the judge, make sure you have the defense attorney and the AUSA. Anything else you got, that’s OK.” Shirley and Andrea Shepard are celebrating 30 years as partners in court. The...
NFL
CBS New York

Student, 14, Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Brooklyn High School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested a student Thursday at a Brooklyn high school after he allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun into the building. It happened around 9 a.m. at Automotive High School on Bedford Avenue near McCarren Park in Greenpoint. The school safety agents union told CBS2 the 14-year-old student put his book bag through the X-ray machine, and agents found a loaded .38 caliber revolver inside. The student was arrested, and no injuries were reported. Last week, five guns were confiscated at New York City schools in two days. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday the city would begin conducting unannounced screenings. The safety agents union said Automotive High School has full time scanning.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Parents Urged To Look Out For Cannabis Products Made To Look Like Snacks, Candy This Halloween

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Halloween this weekend, there’s a warning about cannabis packages made to look like snacks. The concern is the illegal products come in deceptively designed bags that appear as popular foods and candy. RELATED STORY: Long Island Educators And Lawmakers Sound Alarm About THC-Laced Cookies That Look Like Snack For Kids New York Attorney General Letitia James is urging parents to make sure they don’t end up in children’s hands. She warns that if ingested, one of the products could lead to an accidental overdose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy