CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXTu1_0ccRoB4300
The Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario, right, is congratulated by teammate Joc Pederson after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HOUSTON — Atlanta had just stumbled again, losing its seventh straight attempt to reach .500.

“This isn’t going to define our season, this series,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said that night at New York’s Citi Field.

Little did he know.

Two days later, general manager Alex Anthopoulos obtained outfielders Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler along with reliever Richard Rodríguez in four swaps in the hours before the July 30 trade deadline, adding to the acquisition of outfielder Joc Pederson two weeks earlier.

Rosario, Duvall and Pederson combined to drive in 17 of Atlanta’s 28 runs in its six-game NL Championship Series win over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Rosario was selected MVP as the Braves advanced to a World Series matchup against the Houston Astros starting Tuesday night.

Pederson especially has been a pearl of an addition. Even before the Braves tried to earn the team’s first World Series championship rings since the Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Chipper Jones club of 1995, he became known for perhaps the most-seen strand of pearls since Jackie O’s.

“I just saw the pearls and I was, like, you know what? That looks cool,” Pederson said. “I’ve done the black chain and the gold chain and all those different ones and — I think a lot of other players have. But I don’t know, kind of caught my eye. I was, like, you know, those look good.”

Anthopoulos, a 44-year-old Canadian hired as general manager in November 2017 and promoted to president of baseball operations last year, had to remake his outfield in midseason.

Opening day center fielder Cristian Pache injured his right hamstring on May 13 and didn’t have another big league at-bat until October. Left fielder Marcell Ozuna broke his left middle and ring fingers with a headfirst slide on May 25, then was arrested four days later on charges of aggravated assault and hasn’t returned. Star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his right anterior cruciate ligament on July 10, an injury sidelining him until next year.

Many GMs make midseason additions. Seldom do so many jell.

With the deal for Pederson, Anthopoulos sent the clubhouse a message “that we believe in you,” recalled star first baseman Freddie Freeman, the reigning NL MVP.

Anthopoulos had gone to his boss, chairman Terry McGuirk, for permission to spend and lifted payroll from $136 million on opening day to $149 million on Aug. 31, still 14th among the 30 teams. The four outfield acquisitions added $7,743,280, factoring in $500,000 that Atlanta is receiving from Cleveland this year as part of the Rosario trade.

“Terry McGuirk came to me at the All-Star break and said you got whatever you need to go make this club better. Whatever you need. And we went full-speed ahead,” Anthopoulous said.

Atlanta lost at Milwaukee hours after the trade deadline, dropping to 51-54. The Braves were third in the NL East, five games back of the New York Mets, one game behind Philadelphia and two games in front of Washington.

“The one thing that’s fortunate for us is we’re playing in the NL East in 2021,” Anthopolous said after the trades. “We’re all in it.”

Atlanta won five of its next six games to move above .500 for the first time all season on Aug. 8. A nine-game winning streak lifted the Braves into first place on Aug. 15.

“It’s two different teams, really, from the first half to the second half, if you really look at it,” the reigning NL MVP said. “So we just had little weapons waiting in the wings all over the place and then we unleashed them and here we are sitting in the World Series.”

An improbable fourth straight division title was clinched on Sept. 30 with three games to spare. The Braves finished with a 6 1/2-game lead.

“Even teams that don’t have great years get on a run. Even the bad teams. We hadn’t got on a run yet and we weren’t a bad team. We just had a hard time putting everything together for an extended period of the season,” Snitker said. “But we were a good team and I just kept thinking, man, our best baseball’s ahead of us at some point in time, and then I think Alex helped that out a lot with the acquisitions.”

Pederson, 29, was obtained for minor league first baseman Bryce Ball and hit .247 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.

Rosario was on the injured list with an oblique strain when the Braves got him for Cleveland for infielder Pablo Sandoval, who was immediately released. Rosario made his Braves debut on Aug. 28, and hit .271 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 96 at-bats.

Soler, acquired from Kansas City for minor league right-hander Kaley Kalich, batted .269 with 14 homers and 33 RBIs. He missed four playoff games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Duvall, a 33-year-old who spent 2019-20 with the Braves, was acquired from Miami for catcher Alex Jackson and hit .226 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs, finishing with a career-best 38 homers and an NL-leading 113 RBIs.

“I think this year has been a testament to how we have handled adversity and how we’ve turned the page and just kept grinding, kept working,” Duvall said. “One of our mottos is just show up and work, show up and get better, show up, put your best foot forward, show up and compete.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Greg Maddux
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
John Smoltz
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Tom Glavine
Person
Pablo Sandoval
Times Leader

Swanson breaks out with tying HR to spark Braves’ big inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson picked a good time to drive in his first run of the World Series. With Atlanta trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning in Saturday night’s Game 4, Swanson lined from Cristian Javier over the right field wall for his first homer of the postseason, tying the game.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Why Game 3 Will Be Decided in the First Two Innings

A lot of emphasis has been placed on scoring first this postseason, and rightfully so; the teams that score first are 26–7 so far in the playoffs. What’s interesting, though, is how frequently we’ve seen teams score early. In 26 of the 33 playoff games this year, at least one of the teams has ...
MLB
FanSided

Braves organist trolls Jose Altuve in epic fashion in Game 3

The Atlanta Braves organist has a reputation for trolling opposing players and he was on form in the World Series as Jose Altuve came to the plate. There’s a whole lot on the line in the World Series, but the organist at Truist Park understands that it’s still good to have a little fun.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Playoff Games#Los Angeles Dodgers#Canadian#Aggrava
Yardbarker

NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario leads Braves to first World Series since 1999

Eddie Rosario is carrying the Atlanta Braves this postseason, and he delivered yet another big blow in the NLCS. Rosario took Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler deep for a tie-breaking three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning of NLCS Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday night. The Braves had runners on second and third with two outs, and Rosario had a 1-2 count against Buehler. Rosario took a pitch low and in and lined it down the right field line out of Truist Park.
MLB
Times Leader

The Latest: Castro dropped by Astros due to COVID protocols

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local):. Backup catcher Jason Castro was dropped from the Houston Astros’ World Series roster before Game 4 because of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. He was replaced by Garrett Stubbs. Castro was placed on the COVID-19...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
thecomeback.com

Eddie Rosario leads Braves slugfest in bounce-back NLCS win; Atlanta is one win away from World Series

The baseball world could all feel the National League Championship Series momentum swinging in favor of the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night (the Dodgers became betting favorites too), after the Dodgers made a late comeback to take down the Atlanta Braves in Game 3. However, the Braves still had a 2-1 series lead, and they had the opportunity to make up for that heartbreaking loss just 24 hours later — that’s the beauty of baseball! — and get within one win of the World Series.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves announce their World Series roster

— Most things stayed the same, but the big surprise is Kyle Wright making the World Series roster. The former #5 overall pick out of Vandy has only made two starts in the majors this season, with the last one coming on June 23rd. His 9.95 ERA is unsightly; however, he did finish as one of the top pitchers in AAA baseball this season, posting a 10-5 record with a 3.02 ERA. There’s no questioning his talent. His stuff is filthy, but I’m unsure how the Braves can trust him this deep into the season. He’s likely strictly being carried to use if things get out of hand.
MLB
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy