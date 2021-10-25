CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

World Series notebook: McCullers out; top 2 picks of 2015 in

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CY7hG_0ccRo9Nq00
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after he got the Chicago White Sox’s Adam Engel to ground out to end the top of the fifth inning in Game 1 of a the American League Division Series in Houston. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HOUSTON — Lance McCullers knew there was a “less than 1%” chance that he would be able to pitch in the World Series for the Houston Astros because of a forearm strain. The right-hander waited as long as possible, and didn’t beat those odds.

“We remained hopeful,” McCullers said Monday, when announcing the day before Game 1 against the Atlanta Braves that he wouldn’t be on the Houston roster. “We tried to pushed it as far as we could, but just couldn’t make it back to throwing,. … There was no point to write me off before we had to.”

After a career-high 13 wins during the regular season, when he also had a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts, McCullers got hurt in the AL Division Series. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a Game 1 victory over the Chicago White Sox, then allowed one run with five strikeouts over four innings before leaving the Game 4 series clincher Oct. 12 what the team said then was forearm tightness.

McCullers said the flexor pronator muscle strain in his right arm usually means six to eight weeks before even picking up a ball. The 28-year-old pitcher, who signed an $85 million, five-year contract extension in March through 2026, said doctors have indicated that they don’t believe there are any other issues. He expects to be fully healthy by spring training.

“It’s disappointing for sure, especially with the season that I had and the first round that I had,” McCullers said. “But I feel like I made big impacts for our team the whole season and down the stretch and then in the first round. Hopefully, I can make impacts in other areas for this round.”

McCullers started Game 7 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium when Houston won its first championship.

Not saying yet

While McCullers is out, it was the pitcher and not Astros manager Dusty Baker who made that announcement.

Baker didn’t have much to say about any other roster decisions for the World Series, or even who would be Houston’s starting pitcher for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

When asked if he knew who his Game 2 starter would be, Baker responded, “Yeah, but we’re not going to announce it yet because we don’t know who’s starting for them.”

Rookie center fielder Jake Meyers didn’t play in the AL Championship Series against Boston after hurting his shoulder trying to make a catch against the wall in the ALDS clincher against the White Sox. Baker wouldn’t say if he expected Meyers to be on the World Series roster that has to be finalized by Tuesday morning.

“We’re not going to announce any of our playoff rosters for a while,” Baker said. “So I’m not at liberty to say right now because they’re still trying to determine that.”

Top two picks

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman were the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft in 2015, and the former SEC shortstops who played on a USA collegiate national team together. Both made their big league debuts weeks apart in 2016.

Now they are on opposite sides in the World Series.

Swanson was the No. 1 overall pick out of Vanderbilt, a year after the Commodores won the national championship, when he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who traded him to the Braves at the end of 2015.

Bregman was taken No. 2 overall from LSU by the Astros, and made his big league debut on July 25, 2016. Swanson played his first game for the Braves on Aug. 17, 2016.

“Had a blast playing with him, competing against him in college. He’s a competitor, a winner, a great baseball player,” Bregman said of Swanson. “He does a lot of things well on the baseball field.”

This is the third season in a row Swanson has been in the playoffs with Atlanta, but his first World Series.

Houston has been to the playoffs in all five of Bregman’s full seasons. This is the third World Series for the Astros in that span, including their 2017 title.

Not winning at home

No team has won a World Series game in its home stadium since the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

That was the 18-inning marathon at Dodgers Stadium, before the Red Sox won the next two games there to clinch their fourth World Series title in a span of 15 seasons. Boston did win the first two games of that 2018 Series at Fenway Park.

In 2019, the visiting team won all seven games for the first time in World Series history, with the Washington Nationals taking the series over the Astros by winning Games 6 and 7 at Minute Maid Park.

When the Dodgers won last year’s World Series in six games over the Tampa Bay Rays, all of those games were played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, where the NL Division Series, NL Championship Series and World Series were all played inside a bubble because of the pandemic.

Another 18 innings

The last time the Braves and Astros met in the postseason, Houston clinched the 2005 National League Division Series wit a 7-6 win in Game 4 on Chris Burke’s game-ending homer in the 18th inning.

Roger Clemens was the eighth and final Astros pitcher that day, throwing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts for the victory in relief.

Houston moved to the American League in 2013.

Safe at home

One of the lasting images of Dusty Baker’s last World Series trip in 2002 was when his son, Darren, then only 3 years old, was serving as a bat boy for the San Francisco Giants and had to be snatched from home plate by J.T. Snow to avoid being hit by David Bell in Game 5 against the Angels.

“Time passes very quickly, and we are remembering that time. Everybody remembers that except him. He’s the only one that doesn’t remember it,” Baker said. “People remind him of it all the time. Sometimes he gets tired of talking about it, but it is part of my history, Giants history, baseball history, and his history.”

Darren Baker just played his first season of pro ball in the Washington Nationals system.

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Roger Clemens
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Washington Nationals#The Houston Astros#Braves#Era#The Chicago White Sox
Washington Post

A pitcher throwing a World Series no-hitter was pulled. That’s what baseball has become.

ATLANTA — Baseball on a given night in a particular ballpark is at war with baseball as a sport that was once the national pastime. What’s good for a manager to win an individual game — backed by reams of data from his front office — is bad for baseball as a product to be voraciously consumed by fans. Look no further than Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
MySanAntonio

Justin Verlander explains why he's been away from Astros this season

Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Why Game 3 Will Be Decided in the First Two Innings

A lot of emphasis has been placed on scoring first this postseason, and rightfully so; the teams that score first are 26–7 so far in the playoffs. What’s interesting, though, is how frequently we’ve seen teams score early. In 26 of the 33 playoff games this year, at least one of the teams has ...
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy