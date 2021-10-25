CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Vilified in sports world, Astros begin another World Series

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OFpC_0ccRo8V700
The Houston Astros World Series banner is seen Monday in Houston. The Astros face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HOUSTON — Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman whipped the ball around during a crisp infield drill, then came together for a group hug near second base after finishing up Monday.

High above the diamond at Minute Maid Park, the sun gleamed off an oversized banner attached to a light tower.

“World Series Champions,” it said, along with “17″ and the Astros logo. And it was solid gold.

Nope, no tarnish on that tribute. Not here in Houston, anyway.

Because if the stain of their sign-stealing scandal on the way to the 2017 crown is hanging over them, the Astros aren’t showing it. Let the rest of the sports world condemn them forever as baseball’s biggest cheaters — they’re focused, they say, on putting another shiny flag on that tower.

“I’m not worried about narratives. I’m not worried about any of that,” Bregman said.

Back in the World Series for the third time in five years, they get that chance starting Tuesday night in Game 1 against the Atlanta Braves.

The Astros are favorites in Las Vegas and cheered at home, but nowhere else.

Heckled, cursed and taunted with fake trash cans at ballparks across the majors all season, the Astros know there’s nothing they can do to change any fan’s mind. The hate directed at them on social media, that’s not going away anytime soon.

Neither are the whispers. During the AL playoffs, there was loosely lobbed innuendo and speculation about misdeeds.

Note this: During workouts Monday, the only camera in center field was for the Fox telecast. The official Major League Baseball report that issued penalties in January 2020 said the Astros used a team camera in center to illegally help steal signals flashed by opposing catchers.

“We just want to really show the world that we’re the best team out there. In order for us to do that, we’ve got to get four more wins. I don’t think the outside noise motivates us at all,” Correa said.

Hard to block out, though.

“I wasn’t here with the team in 2017, but I’ve gotten booed just as equal as anybody else,” AL Championship Series MVP Yordan Alvarez recently said.

Outfielder Michael Brantley played against Houston that season while with Cleveland. He now wears an Astros jersey, fully aware many fans think it should say “Villains” across the front.

The team’s cheating past, he knows, is as much a part of the uniform as the Astros star-featured logo. And it follows them to this day.

“Sure does. We get it everywhere we go,” he said.

The ones who get razzed the most are the four holdovers from that 2017 squad still on the roster, starting infielders Altuve, Correa, Bregman and Yuli Gurriel.

Bregman gets the most prickly about the subject. Altuve often breezes by it while Correa is quick to own what happened.

To manager Dusty Baker, it’s in the past. Hired after manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by the team and suspended by MLB, the 72-year-old skipper said his players aren’t spurred by the haters.

“That’s what I think people are trying to make it, as their main source of motivation, but that doesn’t motivate you nearly as much as just driving to win and driving for excellence,” he said. “You can only be driven by, ‘I’ll show you,’ or you can only be driven by negative motivation so far.”

“I think this team is way past that because they know they can play. So this is what you have to dwell on, me versus the world?” he said. “After a while, like, how long can you have that mantra? So I think that’s been gone a while.”

Altuve, the All-Star second baseman and driving force, has been with the Astros since 2011, from 100-loss seasons to 100-win years. He helped Houston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seven-game 2017 World Series and lost a seven-game matchup to Washington in 2019.

Could this postseason run somehow alter the perception of the past?

“I haven’t thought about that,” Altuve said. “But I think we have the same mindset we always have, just going out there and try to win.”

“There’s not a single guy that’s thinking about something else but winning,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
Washington Post

A pitcher throwing a World Series no-hitter was pulled. That’s what baseball has become.

ATLANTA — Baseball on a given night in a particular ballpark is at war with baseball as a sport that was once the national pastime. What’s good for a manager to win an individual game — backed by reams of data from his front office — is bad for baseball as a product to be voraciously consumed by fans. Look no further than Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
MySanAntonio

Justin Verlander explains why he's been away from Astros this season

Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
MLB
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Jeff Luhnow
Person
Michael Brantley
Times Leader

Falling stars: Astros big hitters stuck in World Series skid

ATLANTA (AP) — The loudest noise when Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman stepped to the plate came from the crowd, not their bats. Greeted by chants of “Cheater!” all night, the Astros stars went almost silent in Game 3 of the World Series. Forget any worries that Houston’s...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Sports World#Braves#Fox#Major League Baseball
inthrill.com

Houston Astros Advance To The World Series

The Boston Red Sox had a good run in the Postseason. But the Houston Astros are too talented and the bat are too hot to contain. They put up 5 runs and pitcher Luis Garcia came ready pitching 5.2 shutout innings. The bullpen was also strong and had a major part in the shutout to close the ALCS. The Houston Astros now wait for the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves. Catch the highlights above.
MLB
KRON4 News

Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series

Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, Yordan Alvarez stayed hot at the plate and the Houston Astros earned yet another trip to the World Series, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 Friday night in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kwhi.com

ASTROS PUNCH TICKET TO WORLD SERIES

The Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox Friday night, 5-0. The victory gave the Astros a 4-2 win in the American League Championship Series and they move to their 3rd World Series appearance in the last 5 years. Game 1 is set for Tuesday, but the time and site is yet to be determined as The L.A. Dodgers and Atlanta Braves continue the NLDS today. The Braves lead their series 3-2, and Game 6 is today at 4:08. Hear the Houston Astros World Series games on KWHI-AM 1280 and FM 101.7.
MLB
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy