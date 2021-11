As Acadiana embraces for severe weather this afternoon, a preview of what's to come can be found in a video shot near the Texas-Louisiana border. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings are already lighting up our push alerts and Twitter feeds as damaging winds and hail are possible with the wicked weather that is set to roll through the area on Wednesday (Oct 27). A video from News 12 that is currently going viral shows us the terrible weather conditions that this system is capable of producing.

