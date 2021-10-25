CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Repeat speeder arrested after going 140 mph down Montgomery

By KRQE Staff, Dean Staley
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4Dmc_0ccRo0RJ00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge decided the people of Albuquerque are much better off if a repeat speeding defender stays behind bars for a long while. It took driving down Montgomery at 140 mph for that decision to happen.

Story Continues Below

Officer: Towing your car. Going to jail.
Driver: That’s why you can’t even afford a car like that, b****.

Dirty words were exchanged outside of the Dirty Bourbon. It was the end of a late Friday night operation for Albuquerque police, flooding Montgomery to nab street racers and general troublemakers.

“As he blew past me on my radar and he was doing 140,” an officer is heard saying on lapel video as officers exchange their stories about Adam Pacino and his Dodge Charger Hellcat. “You can smell this car, too. Like the heat, the clutch smell coming off of it. He was hot-rodding this car.”

Police say the 26-year-old loves to drive fast and doesn’t care if he kills someone to get his kicks. “As soon as he started blowing lights and he doubled back to fly right past us, I was like, ‘Oh no,'” an officer said.

Officers spotted Pacino doing 100 mph near Wyoming and let the chopper track him from above – going so fast, the Charger is glowing from all the heat it’s emitting. “Bro, it was crazy. And then we disengaged. He goes all the way up to Tramway, comes flying back down and that’s when he passed the sergeant or whoever at 140,” an officer said.

After making the five-mile round trip, he pulled into the parking lot at Eubank and tried to walk away in his Playboy hoodie as if nothing had happened. Then, he denied he was driving anything.

“There’s no proof. There’s no proof, huh?” Pacino said.
“Except for the $6 million helicopter up above,” answers the officer.
“That’s right. And then there was no face, huh?” Pacino said.

It gets worse, a lot worse. Police say he reeked of booze and had a loaded gun in the car.

A car he couldn’t stop bragging about. “Yeah, look at that car. It’s a $100,000 car,” Pacino said.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving for the chase. He was also hit with a charge for negligent use of a gun because he was driving around with it while drunk. He’s been arrested before for racing, speeding, running stop signs, and meth.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 13

Mark Martinez
5d ago

it's a matter of time on him and these people speeding and noise of these kind of automobiles and carelesness of of other beings respecting the laws of. others in being on roads for a basic living to live and get by to lives of them to live and get to one place to another for work or for a living . it's a matter of time of Disrespect of real people trying to make a real life of us and then to ruin it as a wreck or injuring intent people.. 😡😡

Reply
6
MKG-NM-19
5d ago

Good. Now get the speeders on Lomas Blvd. They have been at it for years, right through residential neighborhoods, at all hours, not just the middle of the night. Before innocents are hurt or killed.

Reply
6
Larry Harwood
5d ago

confiscate his car and sell it at auction

Reply(3)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD: Driver gets shot by passenger on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police say an argument on the interstate led a passenger to shoot the driver. Police say 23-year-old Deandre Mirabal was the passenger in the vehicle heading west on I-40 Wednesday night when the pair started fighting. Police say at some point, Mirabal pulled out a gun. The female driver tried to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Two confirmed dead, multiple injured in south valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 3:00 a.m. Sunday that a homicide investigation was underway. Officials say two people have been confirmed dead and multiple people have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Pajarito Road west of Isleta Boulevard. The number […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man sentenced for front-end loader assault on police

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man who tried to hit two police cars with a front loader will serve a three-year sentence. Police say Flabio Herrera stole the front loader and drove it through yards in Chaves County on August 15. When officers found him, they say Herrera turned the front loader toward them. The officers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested on federal warrant for reentering country illegally

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of trying to ram a federal agent with a vehicle is now in custody. U.S. Marshals along with the Lea County Drug Task Force apprehended Luis Carlos Talamantez-Lopez on Monday for illegally entering the country. The task force says his criminal history includes armed robbery, weapons charges and kidnapping. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
KRQE News 13

Early Saturday homicide investigation in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that occurred downtown early Saturday morning. According to a press release, officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the area of 6th Street and Copper. When police arrived, they located a person who had died from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives are currently investigating. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over 900 fentanyl pills seized in recent NMSP drug operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have charged 36 people as part of a recent drug operation in Albuquerque. The operation, which ran from August 17 to September 24, targeted suspects through social media platforms. “As criminals evolve and find new ways to circumvent the system and commit crimes, so too will our organization evolve,” said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Driver
KRQE News 13

APD exchanges guns for gift cards at buyback event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a big turnout for the Albuquerque Police Department’s latest gun buyback event. The department says it took in nearly 200 unwanted guns at its crime lab Saturday in exchange for gift cards. That’s about nine more firearms than their last event in May. Police offered $100 for any revolver or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead, two injured following Sunday morning apartment shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Transport Street southeast. According to a press release, when officers arrived, they located bullet casings and blood in the area. Police say one person that had been shot was already taken […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Aerosol can likely cause of Saturday morning “boom”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police believe a large boom heard Saturday morning was an aerosol can that may have exploded in northeast Albuquerque. A man called police around 8:00 a.m. saying he heard the noise and saw debris and smoke near Carlisle and Claremont. Police evacuated several businesses nearby as a precaution. The bomb squad says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: NMSP rescue injured hiker near Cabezon Peak

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico hiker fell more than 30 feet to the edge of a cliff right off a popular trail on Sunday, according to an incident reporter. New Mexico State Police then made its first helicopter high-angle hoist mission, and it was all caught on camera. The hiker broke a leg and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speeder#Reckless Driving#Krqe En Espa Ol#Dodge#Charger#Tramway
KRQE News 13

APD launching pilot program to better connect with 911 callers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a pilot program they say will better help those who call 911. The department is partnering with SPIDR Tech, an application that sends a text message to those who dial 911 from their mobile phones. A message will let them know their call was received and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man arrested minutes after release from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast New Mexico man who just got released from jail didn’t enjoy freedom for very long. He actually walked around the block to the Hobbs police station and jumped on an officer’s car yelling that authorities didn’t give him all his stuff back. Phillip Henderson’s moments of freedom were short-lived. Security […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

District Attorney asks what it will take to keep serial burglar detained following another arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A repeat offender who is tied to as many as 80 burglaries in the Albuquerque metro has been arrested again. This time he’s accused of breaking into cars while wearing his ankle monitor. The District Attorney wants to keep him behind bars. Related coverage Prosecution wants Albuquerque serial burglar back behind bars […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Man accused of pointing gun at Las Cruces police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots at officers. The Las Cruces Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on the 2800 block of Huntington Drive Wednesday afternoon where they found 30-year-old Kevin Amaral standing next to a home. Police say he pointed a gun at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Silver Alert canceled after Albuquerque man found

Update: Dennis Essman has been found. The original article is below. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have issued a silver alert in locating 74-year-old Dennis Essman. He was last seen Saturday at his home at 504 Pennsylvania St. SE by his son. Officials say Essman suffers from the early stages of dementia. Essman is 6 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in 2017 North Valley murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four years later, the Albuquerque Police Department has finally made an arrest in a deadly shooting in the North Valley. APD has been investigating the death of 45-year-old Thomas Ramirez since 2017 when he was shot and killed near Fourth Street and Candelaria. Witnesses say he got out of his car and was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests more than a dozen robbery suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they have arrested more than a dozen serial robbery suspects. This is part of an operation that began on September 4. Arrests include Ada Melendez and Robert Sanchez, who police say shoplifted from Albertsons. When confronted, police say Melendez pointed a gun at employees. They also arrested […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

3K+
Followers
749
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy