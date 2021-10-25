Armed man enters convenience store to rob it — but worker shoots him, Texas sheriff says

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police are asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect who brandished a gun at a convenience store in the 2600 block of William D. Tate Avenue and took off with cash. If you recognize this man call police. (credit: Grapevine Police Department) It happened on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. The man walked into the store and pointed his gun at the clerk. He then demanded the clerk open the cash register. The robber grabbed the cash, still pointing his gun at the clerk, then walked out of the store. Police described the robber as a short, Black man with a skinny build, between approximately 5’5” in height. He was carrying a silver handgun with a black grip. He ran away from the store heading west. Investigators are urging the public to look closely at surveillance video and photos. Anyone who recognizes the robber, or has information about him, should call investigators immediately. Tips can be called in anonymously to the non-emergency dispatch line at: 817.410.8127 or emailed to detectives at: cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO