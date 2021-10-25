Raising Cane’s Albuquerque location slated for 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights. New Mexico has just one Raising Cane’s location in Las Cruces.

According to a building permit on the city’s website, the new restaurant will be built on Wyoming near Menaul where Furr’s currently stands. Raising Cane’s is known for chicken strips, crinkle-cut fries, garlic toast, and Cane’s sauce.

The Albuquerque location is slated to open next year.

