CRD Adds Three Vessels To Offshore Artificial Reefs

By CRD Press Release
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK, Ga. — Anglers and SCUBA divers now have three new fishing and recreation opportunities at Georgia offshore reefs. The Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division (CRD) recently sank three more vessels at artificial reefs off St. Catherines and Ossabaw islands as part of a partnership between CRD, the Coastal...

Ga DNR Coastal Resources Division Adds Three Vessels to Offshore Artificial Reefs

Ga DNR says anglers and SCUBA divers now have three new fishing and recreation opportunities at Georgia offshore reefs. The Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division (CRD) recently sank three more vessels at artificial reefs off St. Catherines and Ossabaw islands as part of a partnership between CRD, the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of Georgia and Biblia Inc., a contractor who sank the vessels.
