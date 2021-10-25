CRD Adds Three Vessels To Offshore Artificial Reefs

Inshore: Capt. David Newlin reports, “October fishing has been really good. Redfish have been really good. I have had a lot of days with more than 50 redfish caught in a couple of hours. They have been all over the place, in the sound, on the beach, up the river. Redfish have been everywhere they should be. In November, a lot of them will go way up the rivers into the brackish waters. This can be fun fishing, catching a variety of fish: stripers, redfish, trout and even the occasional largemouth while fishing live shrimp. The trout bite has been good. November is a great time to catch trout on lures, as well as on shrimp. I like a green DOA swimbait on a 1/2-oz. head. Fish it with a slow retrieve just off the bottom. A sinking red-and-white MirrOlure will catch a few big trout. Trout should be moving into deeper water by November, colder weather will move them deeper and up the rivers. Live shrimp fished deep under a slip-cork rig will still almost always catch trout. Stripers up the Ogeechee should turn on as the weather cools down. Live shrimp are hard to beat. I like to throw Rapalas around creekmouths on the outgoing tide. Bright colors seem to work better. A white bucktail jig is a good old reliable saltwater striper catcher. The Ogeechee between Fort McAllister and the Highway 17 bridge is the area I target for stripers. The colder and meaner the weather the more they like it. Everything looks good for November to be a good fish-catching month. On the coast the ruts over, so it’s time to go fishing again.”

