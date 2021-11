To lessen impact of disasters, farm supervisors should prepare emergency action plan

The City Council will be discussing an Energy Action Plan for Ashland at the upcoming Council meeting on Tuesday, October 26th. The Energy Action Plan is a two-year collaboration with Xcel Energy to develop and implement the community's energy plan goals. If you have any questions or comments about the Energy Action Plan, please contact the Director of Planning & Development, Megan McBride at mmcbride@coawi.org or (715) 682-7041. Thank you!

ASHLAND, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO