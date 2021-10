Willow Smith’s meteoric rise as a beacon of hope and a beloved star in the revitalization of pop punk has been a welcome surprise. Her latest album lately I feel EVERYTHING was even named one of Paste’s Albums of the Week, described as “part of a larger effort to bring back the energy of early ‘00s pop-rock and pop-punk without coming off as a cosplayer.” After hints of a video in the works to accompany their collaboration aided by legendary drummer Travis Barker, Smith and pop-punk veteran Avril Lavigne finally unleash the Dana Trippe-directed video for “G R O W,” and it’s just as fun as expected.

