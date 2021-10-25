CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Tar Heels Vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Odds: Irish Slight Favorites

By Rob Miech
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCAAF · Sat (11/13) @ 1:00pm ET. Our Pick: NCSU NC State at -6.0 (-110). Enjoy a $1,000 risk-free bet when you sign up with BetMGM today!. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) Howell had preseason Heisman odds of around 12-to-1 at many shops. By late September, that was 60-1 at Station...

Howell, Tar Heels can’t overcome No. 11 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams raced 91 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and No. 11 Notre Dame held off Sam Howell and upset-minded North Carolina 44-34 on Saturday night in a game that had over 1,000 yards in offense. Williams ran for a career-high 199...
Cover Three: Week 9 Best College Football Bets

After a couple of down weekends the college football slate for week nine is absolutely loaded! There are three that are most interesting from a betting standpoint. No. 11 Notre Dame is fresh off their most complete game on the season as they welcome the Tar Heels into Notre Dame Stadium. Meanwhile, Mack Brown and Sam Howell are looking for an opportunity to launch a second half that will match preseason expectations. The game will be the start of a demanding four game stretch including the Irish, Wake Forest, Pitt and NC State. Notre Dame will be without star safety Kyle Hamilton after he sustained a knee injury against USC. This isn’t the ideal matchup for the defense to have their best pass defender out of the lineup facing Sam Howell and his talented pass catchers. That’s where Isaiah Foskey and the rest of the Irish defensive line will impact the game, as putting pressure on Sam Howell becomes paramount. Eight different defenders have recorded an interception for the Irish defense, and that depth and versatility should come in handy on Saturday night. The Irish offense may have found a comfort zone for quarterback Jack Coan as they featured an up-tempo approach that helped an ailing offensive line and running game. Sam Howell has thrown for less than 225 yards in his last two outings with two touchdowns and one interception in each contest. With the loss of considerable talent to the NFL, Howell has run the ball more to contribute to the success of the Tar Heels offense.
Notre Dame Notebook: Offensive Showcase Favors Irish

Notre Dame, Ind. — Notre Dame scored a season-high 44 points Saturday marking the 39th straight game Brian Kelly’s Irish have prevailed when scoring at least 30 points in a contest. The most memorable of those 44 were delivered on a 91-yard scoring run by Irish captain Kyren Williams. “I...
