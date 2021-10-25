North Carolina Tar Heels Vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Odds: Irish Slight Favorites

After a couple of down weekends the college football slate for week nine is absolutely loaded! There are three that are most interesting from a betting standpoint. No. 11 Notre Dame is fresh off their most complete game on the season as they welcome the Tar Heels into Notre Dame Stadium. Meanwhile, Mack Brown and Sam Howell are looking for an opportunity to launch a second half that will match preseason expectations. The game will be the start of a demanding four game stretch including the Irish, Wake Forest, Pitt and NC State. Notre Dame will be without star safety Kyle Hamilton after he sustained a knee injury against USC. This isn’t the ideal matchup for the defense to have their best pass defender out of the lineup facing Sam Howell and his talented pass catchers. That’s where Isaiah Foskey and the rest of the Irish defensive line will impact the game, as putting pressure on Sam Howell becomes paramount. Eight different defenders have recorded an interception for the Irish defense, and that depth and versatility should come in handy on Saturday night. The Irish offense may have found a comfort zone for quarterback Jack Coan as they featured an up-tempo approach that helped an ailing offensive line and running game. Sam Howell has thrown for less than 225 yards in his last two outings with two touchdowns and one interception in each contest. With the loss of considerable talent to the NFL, Howell has run the ball more to contribute to the success of the Tar Heels offense.

