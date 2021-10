From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – Expect a cold front to arrive Tuesday morning, ushering in some chilly high temperatures and cold rain for mid-week. The high temperature Tuesday will probably end up being recorded in the early morning, in the upper 50’s, falling to the low 50’s by late Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in the middle 40’s can be expected by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will likely only reach the low to mid 50’s. While there is a slight chance for rain Tuesday, the rain chances increase Tuesday night and especially on Wednesday when showers are likely. Severe weather is currently not expected this week. The rainy system departs Thursday setting us up for dry and cool Fall weather through the weekend with highs still in the 50’s Friday and highs in the 60’s this coming weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO