Tulsa woman reaches out for help for son's funeral after COVID death

A Tulsa area woman is grieving the loss of her son and says she managed to find help to pay for the expenses that came with it.

"My son was about to finish his welding degree, and he was looking forward to a bright future, and now, it's ended," Raquel Valladolid says.

"We were all hopeful he was going to pull thru and so was his doctor and then he made a turn for the worse, I'm sorry, he needed to be put on oxygen and he needed to be put in ICU and he was intubated. After that he didn't make it, he passed away on the 27th."

Vallodolid's son Joseph was 29 years old when he died from COVID-19 and would have celebrated his 30th birthday on the 7th of this month.

"I honestly haven't been able to wrap my head around getting [the funeral] done as you really want, it's just that it's difficult," she says.

Paying for the $8,000 funeral is especially difficult for the family and only adds to the emotional pain, Raquel says.

She got in touch with the 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers as she looked to find a way to pay for the expenses.

"It's very confusing, and hard to cope and deal with."

After getting in touch with the Problem Solvers, Joseph's family found out how to apply for help thru FEMA, which will pay for funerals for COVID-19 victims.

As they go thru the process, Raquel says they want to share their story, so other families can deal with it too.

"My son is one of the lucky ones who didn't have to pass away from COVID alone, you know so many people have suffered from COVID alone, in the hospital, and they've ended their lives alone in the hospital."

It could be up to 90 days before the FEMA assistance arrives.

If you or someone you know needs more information on getting assistance for the funeral of a COVID victim, you can find it here .

