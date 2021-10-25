CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: Man with a gun accused of starting fire in a Wichita home

By Knss Staff
 5 days ago

Wichita police and firefighters responded to a house fire that may have been started by a man with a gun.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of north Lark, just west of Maize road, between 13th and 21st.

Police say the initial call was to check on the welfare of a person with a gun, who set a fire in the basement of a residence.

When fire crews arrived they reported seeing a man in the front yard with a gun.  He's accused of starting the fire.  The man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Two other people were in the house at the time of the incident.  There were no injuries.

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

