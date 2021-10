It is not uncommon to drive around any given neighborhood and find garage doors open with no person in sight. Just all of the junk and goodies you keep in your garage on full display for any and everyone. And that's usually no problem. I do it too, despite having some decently valuable belongings in full view. In fact, I never think twice about leaving it open if I'm going on a short excursion to the store. Something colleagues and friends have admitted to as well. But this week proved it may be time to keep that door closed.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO