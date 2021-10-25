They look for the women who are changing the world through science

There are times when a young girl can change the world. Ruby Bridges (1954–) accomplished a victory for civil rights in America in 1960, when she became the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South. Her age at the time? Six. Greta Thunberg, 18, as an unknown Swedish 15-year-old, began her climate change protest with a school strike. She has now achieved global fame. Pakistani activist MalalaYousafzai, now 24, advocated publicly for the education of girls. In 2012, at age 15, she was shot in the head by a member of Pakistan’s Taliban. After many surgeries and a long recovery, she established the Malala Fund, a charity dedicated to giving every young girl the opportunity to attain the future of her choice. In December 2014 she became the youngest person ever to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
