They look for the women who are changing the world through science

By Marisol García Fuentes
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), currently only 28% of the people who do scientific research in the world are women. Did you know that only 19 women have won a Nobel Prize in science since Marie Curie won it in 1903? In contrast,...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Native American origins did NOT come from Japan: Scientists debunk popular theory by analysing 15,000-year-old TEETH, and say the group likely originated in Siberia instead

Contrary to popular theory, the ancestors of Native Americans did not originate in Japan, a study of 15,000-year-old human teeth and genetics has concluded. Instead, the group were likely derived from populations in Siberia, a team of researchers led from the University of Nevada-Reno have announced. It was similarities in...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Trailblazing women who broke into engineering in the 1970s reflect on what's changed – and what hasn't

Engineering in the U.S. has long been – and continues to be – a male-dominated profession. Fifty years ago, it looked like that might change. In 1970, the percentage of women majoring in engineering was less than 1%. In 1979, that number was 9%. Many hoped women would continue to enter the field at the same rate. But that’s not what happened. Today, only 21% of engineering majors are women, a number largely unchanged since 2000. I am a historian who, along with my colleagues, Nicole Conroy and William Barr II, surveyed 251 women engineers who graduated from college in...
ECONOMY
causeartist.com

50 Social Impact Investing Ventures Changing the World Through Finance

New Show – Investing in Impact Podcast: The show interviews impact investors and VC’s from around the world to connect impact entrepreneurs with insight into funding, scalability, and company structure to inspire more impact companies around the world. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify. The world of social impact investing...
ECONOMY
themtnear.com

Tech Trends: Women In Science book review

When you were a kid, did you ever lie down on your grandparents floor flipping through the pages of the Encyclopedia Britannica? Who cared that the book was 20 or 50 years old? The information was just so interesting! That’s how I feel reading Women In Science by Rachel Ignotofsky.
BOULDER, CO
unt.edu

Science and Change: Epigenetics, Global Warming and Cultural Exchange

Researchers in UNT’s Department of Biological Sciences have received a new $1.15 million, four-year grant from the National Science Foundation to study how animals experiencing low oxygen (‘hypoxia’) can pass on survival traits to their offspring without changes in their genes. They are exploring a burgeoning and poorly understood field called epigenetics, the study of how the expression of genetic traits can be altered without the DNA itself being changed.
WILDLIFE
World Economic Forum

Why the world needs to embrace open science

Open science provides accessible knowledge that can be shared and developed via collaborative networks. It is high time that research universities embrace open science across their activities to expedite the achievement of the UN’s SDGs. We need to scale up science communication to enhance the authority of research and ensure...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Seeing the world through different eyes

Newswise — Infrared (IR) light is invisible to humans. However, some animals, such as rattlesnakes or bloodsucking bats, can perceive IR radiation and use it to find food. But even for humans, the ability to see in the short-wave IR (SWIR) range would sometimes be useful. With the help of starlight alone, one could see quite sharply at night. Mechanics would be able to see the heat of a soldering tip at a glance. And fruit merchants could detect damaged produce even before the rotting process begins.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Prioritization and a passion for science can get you through burnout

This article is the fifth in a series of essays written by Black physicists and co-published with Physics Today as part of #BlackInPhysics week 2021, an event dedicated to celebrating Black physicists and their contributions to the scientific community, and to revealing a more complete picture of what a physicist looks like. This year’s theme is “burnout”.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Experts name new species of human ancestor

An international team of researchers, led by University of Winnipeg palaeoanthropologist Dr. Mirjana Roksandic, has announced the naming of a new species of human ancestor, Homo bodoensis. This species lived in Africa during the Middle Pleistocene, around half a million years ago, and was the direct ancestor of modern humans.
SCIENCE
abnormalreturns.com

Saturday links: changing the world

On Saturdays we catch up with the non-finance related items that we didn’t get to earlier in the week. You can check out last week’s edition here. Have a great weekend!. "Very few people have the leverage to change the world. But all of us have the chance to change the people around us, and those actions change what gets built, funded and launched."
MLB
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Coping with Climate Change Through Literature

When I think about rising sea levels, my body braces. My impulse is to dissociate, to dwell in denial. What can I do? What's the point of thinking about climate change if I'm helpless to do anything more than recycle, travel less, curtail my carbon footprint as much (or as little) as modern life allows?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Florida Star

Face First: World’s ‘Oldest Modern Human’ Restored To Reveal Face

A fossilized human skull dating back to between 331,000 and 275,000 years ago appears to have had mostly modern facial features, according to researchers in China. The discovery points to earlier, greater diversity of facial features during the transition from ancient to modern humans. Advances in technology allowed researchers to...
SCIENCE
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

GALA’s ‘Separate Is Never Equal’ honors a girl who changed the world

There are times when a young girl can change the world. Ruby Bridges (1954–) accomplished a victory for civil rights in America in 1960, when she became the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South. Her age at the time? Six. Greta Thunberg, 18, as an unknown Swedish 15-year-old, began her climate change protest with a school strike. She has now achieved global fame. Pakistani activist MalalaYousafzai, now 24, advocated publicly for the education of girls. In 2012, at age 15, she was shot in the head by a member of Pakistan’s Taliban. After many surgeries and a long recovery, she established the Malala Fund, a charity dedicated to giving every young girl the opportunity to attain the future of her choice. In December 2014 she became the youngest person ever to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
THEATER & DANCE

