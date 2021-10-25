CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Series of candidate interviews will begin Tuesday.

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JC Post/ KJCK are interviewing the candidates for USD 475 Board of Education and Junction City Commission ahead...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Dr. Beth Hudson is seeking a seat on the USD 475 Board of Education

Dr. Beth Hudson is a candidate for a seat on the Geary USD 475 Board of Education. She is a former longtime administrator in the school district. "All my time has been spent here in the district. So I've made a huge commitment to it not only in my career but I think people wise I've made a huge commitment to the people here,"said Hudson. "
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Commissioner Giordano issues statement on CVB

On Monday, the County Commission voted 2/1 to dissolve the Convention and Visitor Board. This was done so our new CVB director, Donna Price can be involved in revisiting the bylaws and interviewing potentional board members. All current members were invited to reapply. The current bylaws allow the Advisory Board...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy