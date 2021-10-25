CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

2 Dead, at Least 4 Injured Including Cop in Boise Mall Shooting: Police

By AJ McDougall
 5 days ago
A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting in an Idaho shopping center on Monday in which at least two victims were killed and four others wounded, including a police officer, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said. Two more people, he said at a news conference, were in the midst...

www.thedailybeast.com

