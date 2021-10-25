2 Dead, at Least 4 Injured Including Cop in Boise Mall Shooting: Police

A gunman opened fire at a Halloween party in Texarkana, Texas, killing one and injuring nine partygoers before fleeing, reports CBS19TV. The Texarkana Police Department said that upon arrival, they found a “couple hundred people” running away from the venue while the nine people who were shot remained inside. According to police, those wounded were not facing any life-threatening injuries, but a 20-year-old man died at the hospital. Police are still on the hunt for the gunman, and “detectives are investigating and interviewing victims and witnesses,” said the department. “While the motive is still unknown, the preliminary investigation indicates that it may have been the result of some type of disturbance among some of the partygoers.”

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO