PLACERVILLE, CA October 28, 2021 – County Assessor Karl Weiland today announced that his office processed the first batch of property tax value reductions for victims of the Caldor fire. About 500 residences, the majority of which are in the Grizzly Flat area, and about 130 cabins on U.S. Forest Service land located along Highway 50 are included in the first round of reductions. “Our goal is to get property tax relief out as quickly as possible” Weiland stated.

