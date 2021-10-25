CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Here's how Congress can hold Facebook accountable for the harm it does

By John M. Eger
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Eger is professor emeritus at the School of Journalism and Media Studies at San Diego State University. He lives in La Jolla.

The latest whistleblower complaint about Facebook has accelerated concerns over the use of social media as it continues to threaten our democratic system.

There is no doubt that the news media or Fourth Estate — so called because a free press is seen as part of the “system of checks and balances” involving all branches of government — is in trouble. Nor is there doubt there is a close relationship between free enterprise and a free press and democracy itself.

Newspapers around the country are facing foreclosure or dire economic futures as the credit crisis continues. Local broadcasters, and, frankly, all the “old media,” are in trouble, thanks to the internet and target marketing, which allows advertisers access to very specific demographics. Journalism is in trouble as is democracy itself.

In the past 30 years, we have seen the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) abandon rules on cross ownership and media ownership and the requirement that broadcasters — as public servants — ascertain the needs of their audience. I served as legal assistant to the chair of the FCC from 1970 to 1973, and subsequently as principal adviser on telecommunications policy to U.S. President Gerald Ford from 1974 to 1976, and supported these actions at the time. But something untoward was also occurring. The concept of fairness in the media was eliminated and the tremendous growth of cable and social media was largely left unregulated.

Now almost half of Americans rely on social media for their news. Fake news and disinformation are abundant. So is hate speech and false advertising. Also, these new media are “free” because they totally rely on advertisers for their financial support, making it difficult for the established media to stay in business. No less an authority than David Gergen, an adviser to four U.S. presidents, has expressed concern that local and international news coverage nearly “reached a vanishing point in the mainstream press.” It’s been nearly 20 years since a study at Harvard University found nationwide concerns at universities and think tanks about Americans’ ignorance of world affairs, the state of journalism and journalism education.

Even before then, I was on the journalism faculty at San Diego State University, where I worked for more than 30 years. As the university’s inaugural Zahn Professor of Creativity and Innovation, I was tasked with looking at the job market of the future — examining our existing curriculum and asking over 100 of our faculty how we were preparing to meet the challenges of the future. I looked at several other universities worldwide and came to the conclusion that we must regulate social media and rethink journalism education.

It is clear to me that only radical change that provides the new thinking skills to meet the challenges of a very different economy will suffice.

Now, we urgently need to amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Specifically, Facebook and other social media companies should not be exempt from civil liability as they are at present. If Congress wants to provide exemptions, it should do so only after a full hearing. Section 230 insulated all social media in 1996, but it no longer needs such protection. Congress may wish to let the FCC monitor developments and seek to provide certain protections if deemed appropriate.

Technology continues to play a significant role in innovation and globalization, and it is having an even greater impact amid the major communication changes fueled by the pandemic. It’s time we consider how journalism and the entire college system should be improved, and more specifically, how we reinvent the university curriculum and experience to better prepare students for an increasingly challenging workplace.

The current evolution of communications is clearly a major force for good. It has helped transform, in a positive way, health care, education, business, government, and the social wealth and well-being of our communities. But it has also become a force for some of the most divisive, polarizing, discriminatory, antisemitic, hate-filled and undemocratic behaviors we have witnessed since World War II.

We urgently need a vibrant ethic, a free and accountable press and a collaborative media that gathers and publishes information based on facts that is supported with proof or evidence. That system includes print, television, radio, internet and social media. Solid journalism, in terms of ethics and education, are not magic bullets to end the current crisis. But we live today in a global world and the problems we face — from the debate over Social Security to global warming to worldwide terrorism — desperately cry out for solutions and a renewed respect for a free and responsible press.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
San Diego, CA
