Woman Walking Dog Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Blaine

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A woman walking a dog on the side of a Blaine road was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday afternoon, police report.

The victim was hit near 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast at about 12:34 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on 109th Avenue when it struck the woman. Following the crash, the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 56-year-old Bridget O’Keefe Dunn, of Blaine. Police say the dog was not injured in the incident.

Dunn’s sister told WCCO the dog ran back to the house after Dunn was struck.

Isabella Druk, a neighbor, noticed the dog was alone and shaking, and called Dunn’s husband.

“What bugs me the most is the fact that they took off like cowards, they didn’t even stop to offer help,” said Druk.

Dunn also owned a Pilates studio in Blaine. Dunn’s friends say she had a mission to bring out the best in people.

Police say officers did track down the suspected vehicle. The 31-year-old suspect has been taken into custody but not yet charged.

More On WCCO.com :