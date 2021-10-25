CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Judge in Chauvin trial to release names of jurors on Nov. 1

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3b9q_0ccRi28L00

The judge who oversaw the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin said Monday that he will make the names of 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public next week.

Judge Peter Cahill's order said he will make the list of jurors public on Nov. 1. The written questionnaires of all 109 potential jurors who were formally evaluated will also be made public..

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years for kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn't breathe.

Cahill initially kept the names of the jurors sealed, citing the high-profile nature of the case, and had ordered that their identities remain secret for at least 180 days after the verdict. A media coalition, which includes The Associated Press, had asked Cahill to release the jurors' identities, saying the media and public have a right to the information and there was no known threat to juror safety that would warrant keeping their names sealed.

Prosecutors had asked the court to keep the names secret, saying releasing them could subject jurors to harassment and make it harder to seat a jury for the trial of Chauvin's three codefendants next year.

Cahill acknowledged the jurors were called upon to carry out their duties in a case that “played out on a stage of unprecedented public interest and press coverage in wake of tremendous social upheaval and civic unrest” in Minneapolis and beyond.

But he said the law presumes that the names and questionnaires of jurors will be made available, absent a strong reason. At this point, he said, there is no strong reason to believe that jurors need protection from any external treats to safety, or that releasing their names would interfere with the fair and impartial administration of justice.

Two Chauvin jurors and one alternate have identified themselves and come forward to tell their stories since the trial, while the remaining 10 jurors and two alternates have not.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Hill

G-20 leaders endorse global minimum tax

Leaders of the world’s largest economies are endorsing the establishment of a global minimum tax at the opening of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Rome on Saturday. The global minimum tax seeks to block corporations from moving jobs or profits overseas in order to avoid paying taxes. President Biden and his administration pushed the agreement over the finish line in the last several months.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

435K+
Followers
110K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy