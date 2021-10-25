Nonbinary person talks about getting label on Oklahoma birth certificate

Kit Lorelied doesn’t identify as male or female and now they have the birth certificate to prove it.

Lorelied took their case to Federal court to make the change official.

“It’s important because our government documentation needs to reflect our identity, that’s the long and short of it, and my identity is as a nonbinary individual and every other citizen in the United States has the right to have the identity match their documentation, and we just don’t have it,” Loreleid says.

They were born in Oklahoma but now live in Oregon. Loreleid says a birth certificate and all the legal tape to get there were minor compared to some of the other challenges they have faced.

“I have been assaulted for using a restroom, there are challenges...it’s not easy,” they say.

Loreleid worked with a lawyer for months to get their birth certificate changed, first starting in state courts before taking it to the federal level. One simple line on the federal records is all they wanted, “this court finds that for good cause shown, the department is hereby ordered to amend the sex of the petitioner to a nonbinary designation on petitioner’s birth certificate.”

Although Loreleid’s lawyer has the certificate in hand the fight may not be over just yet.

Governor Stitt had a strong response to this settlement, saying he will take whatever action necessary to protect Oklahoma values.

“It does not surprise me with this administration, unfortunately, I don’t think this administration speaks for the majority of people in Oklahoma, honestly,” they say.

