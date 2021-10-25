CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Nonbinary person talks about getting label on Oklahoma birth certificate

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
Kit Lorelied doesn’t identify as male or female and now they have the birth certificate to prove it.

Lorelied took their case to Federal court to make the change official.

“It’s important because our government documentation needs to reflect our identity, that’s the long and short of it, and my identity is as a nonbinary individual and every other citizen in the United States has the right to have the identity match their documentation, and we just don’t have it,” Loreleid says.

They were born in Oklahoma but now live in Oregon. Loreleid says a birth certificate and all the legal tape to get there were minor compared to some of the other challenges they have faced.

“I have been assaulted for using a restroom, there are challenges...it’s not easy,” they say.

Loreleid worked with a lawyer for months to get their birth certificate changed, first starting in state courts before taking it to the federal level. One simple line on the federal records is all they wanted, “this court finds that for good cause shown, the department is hereby ordered to amend the sex of the petitioner to a nonbinary designation on petitioner’s birth certificate.”

Although Loreleid’s lawyer has the certificate in hand the fight may not be over just yet.

Governor Stitt had a strong response to this settlement, saying he will take whatever action necessary to protect Oklahoma values.

“It does not surprise me with this administration, unfortunately, I don’t think this administration speaks for the majority of people in Oklahoma, honestly,” they say.

Comments / 28

John Glasco
5d ago

Complete mental illness. And to think atheists base their morals on "society." This is the beginning of the endgame, everything goes.

Reply(5)
9
ImpeachBiden
5d ago

you were born with either an "innie" or an "outie" , apparently these dipsticks don't believe in science

Reply(7)
6
Montana Marie
4d ago

next thing is they will want to be a dog, cat, horse for the love of heaven BE QUIET go BE what you want just be quiet about it.

Reply(2)
3
okcfox.com

Life sentence vacated for Oklahoma man convicted of brutally abusing baby daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In 2014, Robert Bragg was arrested after a 5-week old girl was taken to a Tulsa hospital. Police reports detail the heinous acts of abuse the girl went through. During an investigation, police found the girl had been choked, shaken, bitten, and sexually abused. Police pointed the finger to the girl's father, Robert Bragg, who admitted to squeezing the baby and shaking her, along with biting her cheek.
OKLAHOMA STATE
UPI News

Oklahoma executes death row prisoner John Grant

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Oklahoma on Thursday executed John Grant hours after the Supreme Court vacated his and another prisoner's stay. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Grant was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m. after receiving a lethal injection. It was the state's first execution in nearly seven years. Grant...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Changes coming to Oklahoma’s guardianship laws in November; here’s how it could affect you

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Guardianship has been in the spotlight recently, mostly thanks to Netflix’s movie I Care A Lot and Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle. Guardianships can be necessary when someone is unable to make decisions for themselves. This is usually the case for the elderly, individuals with special needs or someone who has been in an accident. A designated guardian will step into place to help.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thelostogle.com

Oklahoma Successfully Botches Another Execution

In yet another sad, dejecting and totally infuriating moment for a state that specializes in producing those types of moments, Oklahoma, once again, totally fucked up its latest effort to – irony alert – humanely execute another human being. This time around, the not-so-innocent victim of this demented form of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Federal Judge Rejects Execution Stay Request For 5 Death Row Inmates In Oklahoma

A federal judge rejected the execution stay request for five Oklahoma death row inmates. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot from the Western District of Oklahoma has ruled scheduled executions for five death row inmates, including Julius Jones, will move forward while a challenge to the state’s execution protocol continues. An appeal is likely to happen soon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
UPI News

Federal judge declines stay for 5 Oklahoma death row prisoners

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge has declined to issues stays of execution for five Oklahoma death row prisoners. The Monday ruling means that Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution in six years on Thursday, that of John Grant, 60. The other four inmates named in the request for a stay were Julius Jones (Nov. 18), Donald Grant (Jan. 27), Gilbert Postelle (Feb. 17) and Wade Lay (Jan. 6).
OKLAHOMA STATE
thelostogle.com

10 lesser-known Oklahoma laws that take effect on Monday

For a bunch of folks who don't like the government telling them what to do, our esteemed lawmakers sure love to create new laws!. Earlier this week, The Oklahoman took a look at some of the 350-odd laws that go into effect on November 1st. Some of them may benefit Oklahoma society, but for the most part, they're usually mix of pointless designations and unconstitutional anti-abortion and anti-immigration regulations to make sure our state doesn't get too much better.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa World

Oklahoma City judge blocks law that would protect drivers who hit protesters

An Oklahoma City federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking a law passed last legislative session that protected drivers who struck street rioters from prosecution and fined organizations that participated in riots. U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron granted the Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP a preliminary injunction Wednesday...
OKLAHOMA STATE
