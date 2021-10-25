Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announces 10 property theft arrests
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 10 individuals over the last several months for thefts and burglaries throughout the county.
PCSO’s Property Crimes unit recovered multiple vehicles, trailers, and other equipment. The District Attorney’s Office announced plans to prosecute 10 individuals.
“I am grateful for the diligent work out CID has conducted over the course of these investigations,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement. “We have a great team of investigators put together to maintain the highest degree of success and ensure safety for the citizens of Putnam County.”
The following individuals were named in the investigations:
• Barry Kyle Summers, 39, of Cookeville, charged with Theft of Property (x2), Possession of
Burglary Tools, Evading Arrest, Burglary Bond $3500
• Nicholas Ryan Summers, 37, of Baxter, charged with Theft of Property, Burglary (x2) Bond
$2000
• Micah Alexander Degroat, 21, of Baxter, charged with Theft of Property (x2), Burglary (x2),
Reckless Endangerment (x2), Vandalism, Evading Arrest (x2) Bond Total $64,500
• Terrance Micheal Phillips, 23, of Hillham, charged with Theft of Property, Bond $2500
• Timothy Brian McWhirter, 47, of Sparta, charged with Theft of Property, Bond $1500
• Joshua Thomas Manning, 38, of Cookeville, charged with Criminal Simulation (fraudulent
checks), Bond $1000
• Levi Wood Drescher, 36, of Monterey, charged with Theft of Property and Attempted Aggravated
Burglary, Bond $2000
• Bradley Lee Brown, 30, of Cookeville, charged with Burglary (x10), Theft of Property (x2),
Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Bond $21,000
• Matthew Ray Lafever, 26, of Cookeville, charged with Alteration of Serial Numbers, Bond $5000
• Luke Jasher Stewart, 31, of Algood, charged with Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Bond $1500
