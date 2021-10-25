CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii Prepares To Rollout Covid Vaccines For Kids Under 12

Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 5 days ago
Children as young as 5 may soon get vaccinated in Hawaii with parental consent. The White House is allocating more than 40,000 child-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Hawaii in an initial batch that would be made available at more than 150 different locations throughout the state, Gov. David Ige...

