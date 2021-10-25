CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
14- and 15-year-olds could work later under proposal before Legislature

By Matt Smith
CNN
 5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — A bill working its way through the Wisconsin Legislature would allow 14 and 15 year olds to work longer hours.

Supporters said the move could help address a worker shortage in the state.

The bill would allow the teens to work until 9:30 p.m. on nights before a school day and until 11 p.m. when they don't have school the following day.

The changes would only impact businesses that make less than $500,000 in annual sales and are not covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

"It would help us out immensely because you have the younger kids that want to work," Kopp's general manager Scott Borkin said.

The measure is backed by Republicans and organizations like the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association.

Democrats and the AFL-CIO have said they oppose the change.

"It's a nice workaround," State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) said. "I think in reality if those employers are looking for workers, what frankly the market should dictate is they should be raising wages, offering additional benefits."

The state Assembly still has to vote on the proposal before it would go to Gov. Tony Evers.

It's not clear yet whether he would sign it into law or veto it.

