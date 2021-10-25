Endangered right whale population falls to a 20-year low

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Phase one of the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Convention on Biological Diversity was held in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, China from October 11 to 15, 2021. During the meeting, Yang Xiaojun, a researcher from the Bird Group of Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, introduced that, with great efforts, not only has the wild population of the endangered species, green peafowl, shown steady increase, the quality of their habitat has also been significantly improved. Moreover, the demonstration of the “government-society-community” co-management approach has achieved remarkable results, and the artificial population of the green peafowl has also begun to be built.
