CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Endangered right whale population falls to a 20-year low

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of endangered North Atlantic right whales left on the planet continues to fall, raising the stakes in the debate over what role Maine's lobster fishery plays in the species' decline. Scientists say the population of right whales last year fell to 336, the lowest number in 20...

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Study suggests climate change could prevent recovery of southern right whales

An international team of researchers has found evidence suggesting that if global warming continues, the recovery of southern right whales may be stifled. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of the whales and what they learned about them. Southern right whales are...
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

COP15 Update in Yunnan, China: The Population of Endangered Species, Green Peafowl, Has Shown Steady Increase

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Phase one of the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Convention on Biological Diversity was held in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, China from October 11 to 15, 2021. During the meeting, Yang Xiaojun, a researcher from the Bird Group of Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, introduced that, with great efforts, not only has the wild population of the endangered species, green peafowl, shown steady increase, the quality of their habitat has also been significantly improved. Moreover, the demonstration of the “government-society-community” co-management approach has achieved remarkable results, and the artificial population of the green peafowl has also begun to be built.
SCIENCE
thebulletin.org

Nuclear bomb detectors reveal hidden blue whale population

Blue whales may be the largest animals on the planet, but they are difficult to spot. The commercial whaling industry in the 20th century drove them to the brink of extinction, and today they are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. An individual blue whale may weigh as much as 33 elephants, but many go unnoticed as their numbers are few, and they live mostly solitary lives spread across all oceans except the Arctic. Yet earlier this year, a team of scientists reported finding a new population of pygmy blue whales right in the middle of the equatorial Indian Ocean, thanks to nuclear-test-detection equipment.
WILDLIFE
oceana.org

New Estimate Finds North Atlantic Right Whale Population Dwindling, Reaching New Lows

A new estimate from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, released today, finds that the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population has dropped 8%, from 366 in 2019 to 336 in 2020. This latest estimate comes ahead of the Consortium’s annual meeting and confirms the dire situation facing North Atlantic right whales. Also today, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) published a new draft Stock Assessment Report that shows the number of North Atlantic right whales that can die in a year in order to support the species’ recovery (the Potential Biological Removal level) has dropped to 0.7. In addition, the estimated annual rate of North Atlantic right whale mortality between 2014 and 2018 was 27.4 whales — up from 18.6 in the previous assessment. With the release of these new estimates, Oceana is urgently calling on NMFS, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and Transport Canada to take immediate action to save these whales from extinction.  
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
capecoddaily.com

New Report Shows Bleak Outlook for Right Whales

HYANNIS – A new report from the North American Right Whale Consortium gives a bleak outlook for the endangered marine animal’s future. According to the organization, 2020 saw the estimated population of North American right whales fall to 336. That represented an 8% drop from the year prior, and it is the lowest… .
WILDLIFE
capeandislands.org

North Atlantic right whale population drops again, to 336

The population of North Atlantic right whales fell to an estimated 336 in 2020, the latest indication that the critically endangered species is edging closer to extinction. That number represents an 8 percent decrease from the 2019 estimate, and the lowest population estimate for the species in nearly 20 years, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, which announced the news today ahead of its annual meeting.
WILDLIFE
whdh.com

Right whale population down 30 percent over past decade

The North Atlantic right whale population has shrunk by 30 percent over the last decade, capped off by a roughly 8 percent annual decline to an estimated 336 whales remaining in 2020, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium announced Monday. The population estimate of 336 right whales is the lowest...
WILDLIFE
WMUR.com

Despite 8% drop in population in 1 year, experts remain hopeful North Atlantic right whale can rebound

BOSTON — The North Atlantic right whale population dropped 8% in a year, but experts are still hopeful for the animal's long-term survival. The population for the endangered animal dropped to 336 in 2020, down from 366 in 2019. The population estimate is the lowest number for the species in nearly 20 years, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Hamilton
vineyardgazette.com

Report Paints Grim Picture as Right Whales Teeter on Brink of Extinction

The critically endangered North Atlantic right whale registered another grim milestone this week, with a new estimate showing further declines in its population. The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said in a news release Monday that a census for 2020 found just 336 remaining members of the species, an eight per cent decrease from 2019 when the population was estimated at 366. The new figure marks the lowest number in nearly 20 years.
WILDLIFE
capeandislands.org

The future of the right whale

It’s easy to point to climate change and fishing gear as the culprit, but according to Michael Moore, all of us have contributed to the demise of the species. His latest book We All Are Whalers: the Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility shows how we can all share in the salvation of this imperiled species. The latest estimate of the number of endangered North Atlantic right whales is 336, the lowest number in nearly 20 years. The figure, which represents the 2020 population, is down eight percent from the previous estimate of 366 in 2019.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Right Whale#Square Mile#New England Aquarium
pewtrusts.org

How Rapid Warming Affects Some Killer Whale Populations off the Antarctic Peninsula

Killer whales (Orcinus orca) are demonstrating different responses to the changing conditions in the Southern Ocean, a pair of new studies found. Killer whales that rely on large expanses of sea ice to feed may be struggling to find enough food as climate change drives a decrease in annual ice cover, while those that feed primarily in open water appear to be less affected.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Science
Newswise

New Book by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Marine Scientist Offers a Grim Look at an Endangered Whale Species

Newswise — October 29, 2021 -- A new book by Michael Moore, veterinarian, and marine scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), examines the plight and future of the North Atlantic right whale, one of the most critically endangered species on the planet, and draws on Moore’s 40 years of fieldwork to offer possible solutions. We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and our Responsibility is a reminder that we can all share in the salvation of these imperiled animals. The image most people have of whalers includes harpoons and intentional trauma, yet eating commercially caught seafood leads to whales’ entanglement and slow death in rope and nets, and the global shipping routes that bring us readily available goods often lead to death by collision. All of us are whalers, Moore contends, but we do not have to be.
ANIMALS
thatshelf.com

Interview: Last of the Right Whales Director Nadine Pequeneza

“I always want my films to make a difference in the world whether it’s raising public awareness or causing substantive change in regulation, legislation, or people’s behaviour to make the world a better place,” director, writer, and producer Nadine Pequeneza tells That Shelf. Perhaps it is idealism at its finest,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy