Assistant director of Baldwin film fired after 2019 mishap

Alec Baldwin has given his first comments on-camera regarding the tragedy on the set of “Rust,” in which a prop gun held by the actor and producer accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an intense but polite conversation with paps on a roadside in Vermont, Baldwin addressed the fatal incident and explained his relationship with Hutchins. The video was distributed by TMZ. “She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director,” Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO