Assistant director of Baldwin film fired after 2019 mishap

A crew member told Variety that he warned the producers of “Rust” that Dave Halls, the first assistant director, was cavalier about set safety during a previous production.
Halls has admitted to investigators that he failed to properly check a gun before handing it to Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” on Oct. 21. Baldwin fired that gun while rehearsing a scene, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director.
The production companies credited on “Rust” include Thomasville Pictures, led by Ryan Smith and Allen Cheney, as well as Short Porch Pictures, run by Nathan Klingher and Ryan Winterstern, among others....
