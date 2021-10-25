CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assistant director of Baldwin film fired after 2019 mishap

By MORGAN LEE, CEDAR ATTANASIO, HILLEL ITALIE Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Admits Alec Baldwin, Assistant Director David Halls & Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Are 'The Focus Of Investigation' In 'Rust' Shooting

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alec Baldwin
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Man who handed Alec Baldwin gun on ‘Rust’ set previously fired by NWA film company for similar mishap

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accidental shooting death on a movie set continues to make headlines across the country. Tuesday, the Associated Press reported a man who handed the gun Alec Baldwin used was fired by a Northwest Arkansas film company for a similar incident. The Associated Press reported, “a producer for the movie ‘Freedom’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Producer: ‘Rust’ Assistant Director Fired From Previous Film Following Prop Gun Discharge

An assistant director who is cited in a search warrant as having unknowingly given actor Alec Baldwin a loaded prop gun before a fatal shooting on the set of Rust was previously fired from another film following an accident involving a weapon, a producer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The producer on the film Freedom’s Path, who asked to remain anonymous, said that during production in 2019 “a crew member incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged.” After the prop gun incident, Rust assistant director Dave Halls “was removed from set,” after which production continued. “Our condolences...
MOVIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: ‘Rust’ assistant director was fired from previous movie over gun incident, report says

The assistant director who reportedly handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer was fired from a previous movie over a similar incident, CNN says.Dave Halls was working on the 2019 film Freedom’s Path when a prop gun “unexpectedly discharged”, CNN reported, injuring a sound technician.“Halls was removed from set immediately after the prop gun discharged,” the movie’s production company, Rocket Soul Studios, told CNN. “Production did not resume filming until Dave was off site. An incident report was taken and filed at that time.”The crew member injured in this case was not shot, but was reportedly hurt...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Rust’ Producers Were Warned About Dave Halls’ Safety Issues on Previous Film

A crew member told Variety that he warned the producers of “Rust” that Dave Halls, the first assistant director, was cavalier about set safety during a previous production. Halls has admitted to investigators that he failed to properly check a gun before handing it to Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” on Oct. 21. Baldwin fired that gun while rehearsing a scene, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director. The production companies credited on “Rust” include Thomasville Pictures, led by Ryan Smith and Allen Cheney, as well as Short Porch Pictures, run by Nathan Klingher and Ryan Winterstern, among others....
MOVIES
Variety

Alec Baldwin Gives First On-Camera Comments on Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘She Was My Friend’

Alec Baldwin has given his first comments on-camera regarding the tragedy on the set of “Rust,” in which a prop gun held by the actor and producer accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an intense but polite conversation with paps on a roadside in Vermont, Baldwin addressed the fatal incident and explained his relationship with Hutchins. The video was distributed by TMZ. “She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director,” Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Reacts To Fatal Shooting: ‘Wishing I Could Hug My Dad’

Ireland Baldwin posted a supportive message for dad Alec after the tragic accident that involved the fatal shooting of his DP Halnya Hutchins. Ireland Baldwin, 25, took to Instagram to post a message after dad Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that killed his Director of Photography. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” Ireland penned via IG story on Friday, Oct. 22, also mentioning the injured director of Rust. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” Alec’s daughter concluded in her brief statement.
CELEBRITIES
