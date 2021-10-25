CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Banks for misgendering trans health official

By Nexstar Media Wire, BY CAROLINE VAKIL, The Hill
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SN25I_0ccRfBoa00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) – Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said Saturday that his official Twitter account had been suspended over a post he made about Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine , who is transgender.

According to a screenshot posted of the tweet, Banks said “the title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man,” a reference to Levine, who became the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps’ first openly transgender four-star officer.

“The account referenced has been temporarily locked for violating our Hateful Conduct Policy. The account owner is required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

According to Twitter’s hateful conduct policy, hateful conduct can include “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

Banks stood by his decision to issue the tweet. In a statement issued through Twitter on Saturday from his personal account, he said, “My tweet was a statement of fact. Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t be able to cancel me. If they silence me, they will silence you.”

Banks used his Twitter suspension as momentum for Republicans in the 2022 midterms, saying that “when Republicans take back the House next year, we must restore honesty to our public forums and hold Big Tech accountable.”

Banks said he would be posting from his personal account in the meantime.

Some Republicans have alleged that social media companies have sought to unfairly censor conservatives. Earlier this year, former President Trump was booted off several platforms following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Also this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill that fines social media companies seeking to ban political candidates on their sites.

The Hill has reached out to Banks’s office for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

‘Let’s go Brandon’ is Republicans’ vulgar governing agenda

At 7:30 Thursday morning, White House officials rolled out President Biden’s roughly $1.75 trillion framework to cut taxes for ordinary Americans and make it easier for them to afford health care and housing, send their kids to prekindergarten and college, and adopt clean new power for their homes and cars.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

‘A Danger to Our Democracy’: AOC, Others React to Bombshell Report That GOP Members Met With Jan. 6 Planners

Rolling Stone‘s bombshell report that multiple Republican members of Congress met with organizers of the Stop the Steal event preceding the Capitol insurrection has elicited outrage across the nation — and through the halls of Congress. Lawmakers have responded to the story published Sunday night in droves, with some Democratic representatives going so far as to push for the expulsion of any members of Congress who were involved in planning the attack on the Capitol that occurred after the rally. “They tried to overthrow the government, they had a plan, they executed it, and they broke many laws along the way,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Jan. 6 rally — despite supporting its cause, downplaying Capitol riot

One of the biggest unanswered questions about Jan. 6 involves just how much the investigation into it might ensnare Republican members of Congress. Several of them, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), spoke to President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot, amid indications that Trump was reluctant to call off his supporters. (But those members have been less than forthcoming about their talks with Trump.) Others have been tied to the organizing of the rally that preceded the Capitol riot — links cited by the organizers themselves, including in a new Rolling Stone report over the weekend based on anonymous sources.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jim Banks
Washington Post

Rep. Mo Brooks, denying planning role in Jan. 6 rally, says he’d be ‘proud’ if his staff helped out

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) on Monday disputed a report that he had a role in organizing the rally on Jan. 6 that immediately preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol. But his denial came with a note: Brooks said he would be “proud” if any of his staff had a role in planning the rally held moments before a riot that caused five deaths and hundreds of people being injured.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

WATCH: Jim Acosta Literally Chases Republicans to Ask Why They Opposed Holding Bannon in Contempt

On his Saturday show, CNN’s Jim Acosta played video of himself chasing down members of the Republican party who opposed holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. Nine Republicans voted with Democrats on Thursday in holding former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress, a vote which resulted in a criminal referral to the Department of Justice over Bannon’s refusal to comply with a subpoena from the select committee investigating the events of January 6.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#Big Tech#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks' official account over disparaging post about Dr. Rachel Levine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Twitter suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post about a transgender Biden administration official over a violation of the social media company’s rules. Twitter’s action Saturday came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘I’m Asian American, Not Yellow’: GOP State Senator Under Fire for Racist Remarks

Oklahoma State Senator David Rader, a Republican, is under fire for referring to Asian American families as “yellow families” when speaking to a criminal justice policy analyst testifying before the legislature about the racial wealth gap, KFOR reported late Friday. In a presentation to the state senate, Damion Shade, who works as a policy analyst at the Oklahoma Policy Institute, shared information about the history of racism in America and how it has caused a widening gap between white families’ wealth and wealth accumulated by families of color. “I believe [the racial wealth gap is widening] largely because of the multiplying...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Tucker Carlson goes on transphobic rant at Biden appointee likening her to a horse

Just one week after drawing condemnation for a homophobic attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is attacking another LGBT+ Biden administration official.This time, Carlson’s target was Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Health and the highest-ranking openly transgender person currently serving in the US government.Earlier this week, Dr Levine was commissioned as an officer of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the United States’ eight uniformed services. Because Dr Levine’s position within HHS places her in charge of USPHS, US law requires that she be appointed to the...
POLITICS
WKBN

WKBN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy