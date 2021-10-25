CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE BLOG: New Orleans Saints (3-2) vs Seattle Seahawks (2-4) tonight, 7:15PM

By Ed Daniels
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Saints (3-2) travel to the West Coast to face fellow NFC opponent, the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) at Lumen Field on Monday, Oct. 25.

The Saints are coming off a bye week after beating the Washington Football Team 33-22 on the road on Oct. 10. The Seahawks are coming off two straight losses and are without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who is recovering from finger surgery.

Four Saints ruled OUT against Seattle, click here for full Injury Report

Meanwhile the Saints will be without Taysom Hill due to concussion protocols . Wide receiver Deonte Harris is also out with a hamstring injursy, as well as running back Dwayne Washington (neck) and defensive end Payton Turner (calf).

Following along tonight’s game as it happened with WGNO sports, led by longtime sports director Ed Daniels, in our live blog below:

