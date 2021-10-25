CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alternative Treatments for Autoimmune Disorders

thebossmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a hundred different kinds of autoimmune disorders that people all over the world live with. In America alone, roughly 50 million people live with some form of autoimmune disorder or the other. Autoimmune diseases are borne out of a weakness in our immune systems. The function on...

thebossmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Florida Star

New Chronic Pain Treatment May Be An Alternative To Opioids

Scientists from the University of Buffalo have developed a new treatment for inflammatory pain with minimal adverse side effects that may be an alternative to addictive opioids. Writing in Nature Communications, they described how their research into the origins of pain focused on sensory neurons called nociceptors, which activate in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drhyman.com

Doctors Reveal How They Healed Their Autoimmune Disease

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cedarcityutah.com

Try these strategies to improve brain health for Hashimoto’s low thyroid, autoimmune disorders

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Autoimmune diseases are among the most common yet underdiagnosed chronic health disorders today, with the most common being Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism. Most of my Hashimoto’s, low thyroid and autoimmune patients at RedRiver Health and Wellness Center don’t realize how much their condition impacts their brain. Chronic inflammation from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bizjournals

Company raises $55M to advance therapies for celiac, other autoimmune disorders

Biotech company Mozart Therapeutics has raised $55 million in Series A funding. Mozart is targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through a network of what are called CD8 regulatory T cells. The work is built on the research of T cell biology expert Mark M. Davis. Mozart said the Series A will help the company to progress its treatment to the clinic while advancing other programs as well.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

REN Serves as Potential Treatment Alternative for Chronic Migraine

Results of a multicenter study suggest remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) may serve as a nonpharmaceutical treatment option for migraine. Remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) treatments resulted in relief of migraine and associated symptoms and may serve as a drug-free acute treatment option for individuals with chronic migraine, according to results of an open-label study. Findings were published in Pain Reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dixonpilot.com

Understanding Early Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s is a frightening diagnosis, and those diagnosed have a lot of questions. The disease progresses at different rates for everyone, making it difficult to manage. Thankfully, as we understand early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, it’s easier to catch in the early stages so that treatment can help slow progression. Follow along as we discuss what Parkinson’s is and the early signs to look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drhyman.com

How to Prevent and Reverse Autoimmune Disease Using The Power of Food

Autoimmune diseases are an increasing issue in our country, with over 80 million Americans dealing with some form or another. Type 1 diabetes, Hashimoto’s, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, colitis, and Crohn’s disease are just some of the more than 70 identified forms of autoimmunity that leave people feeling sick, lost, and powerless.
HEALTH
MedPage Today

How Should Patients With Autoimmune Diseases Approach COVID Vaccination?

Healthcare is a personal and individualized relationship between a provider and patient. Each patient is treated according to their particular symptoms and personal health characteristics. For this reason, the wide variability in patient responses to the same medical treatments must be acknowledged and accounted for in making public health decisions. Yet, there has been a lack of specific government guidance to help those with autoimmune diseases navigate COVID-19 vaccination.
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Medication Treatments Lacking For Active Opioid Use Disorder in Veterans With Cirrhosis

Patients with cirrhosis who have active opioid use disorder (OUD) are not often prescribed medication treatments for OUD (MOUD), and likelihood of receiving MOUD is less likely for patients with previous opioid prescriptions, schizophrenia, and alcohol use disorder, according to study findings published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Although...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

How to fight against fatty liver

You may not give your liver much thought. But it performs essential functions every day. Like other parts of the body, fat can build up in your liver. That may damage the liver and lead to serious health problems. It’s normal to have some fat in your liver cells. But...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Is ADHD a neurological disorder?

ADHD affects the development of the brain, causing a person to display certain behaviors and psychological states that do not generally present in neurotypical people. classify ADHD as a neurological disorder on the basis that it. . Others characterize it differently — for example, as a. Historically, doctors used the...
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Four Existing Drugs Reverse Alzheimer's in Mice

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia in Western societies and it is estimated that 24 million people worldwide have this condition. ICREA researcher Dr. Patrick Aloy, head of the Structural Bioinformatics and Network Biology lab at IRB Barcelona, has headed a study that has managed to reverse the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in mice by administering drugs currently used to treat hypertension and inflammation in humans.
SCIENCE
AFP

Scientists discover cause of Alzheimer's progression in brain

Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease reach different regions of the brain early and then accumulate over the course of decades, according to a new study Friday. The research, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of the molecular processes leading to the neurodegenerative condition, and could eventually have important implications for how scientists design treatments. It also upends a long-held theory that said Alzheimer's progression was mainly caused by clusters spreading between different brain regions in a "chain reaction," as has been found in mice and was thought true of people too. "Two things came together that really made this work possible," Georg Meisl, a chemist at the University of Cambridge and the paper's lead author told AFP.
SCIENCE
verywellmind.com

What Are Neurobehavioral Disorders?

Neurobehavioral disorders are a group of conditions associated with brain impairments, injuries, or diseases such as dementia or multiple sclerosis. ADHD, autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Tourette's Syndrome are considered neurobehavioral disorders. In some instances, these disorders overlap. For example, this means that a child with one disorder, let’s say autism,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Clean Eating

The Anti-Inflammatory Keto Reset, Week 2: Autoimmune Health

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Welcome to week two of the Anti-Inflammatory Keto Reset!. Section divider. What is an autoimmune disease?. Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and autoimmune thyroiditis are painful, disruptive and often...
WORKOUTS
verywellhealth.com

An Overview of Bipolar Disorder in Women

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by severe mood changes, and often presents itself differently in women. Diagnosing and treating bipolar disorder in women may present its own unique challenges. Read more about the causes and symptoms of the condition, as well as its treatment methods in women.
MENTAL HEALTH

