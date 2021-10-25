Refugio Canyon Residents Return Home After Evacuation Orders Lifted

REFUGIO CANYON (CBSLA) – Shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents living in the Alisal fire burn zone have been cancelled, though officials are still warning that people should be aware of potential hazards that could occur from the downpour.

Luigi Germani returned to his Santa Barbara County home after spending the night in a hotel during the storm, which brought significant rain

“Because of the potential of a landslide, because there’s no more vegetation up the mountain, the dirt can give up any time,” Germani, a homeowner in the area, said.

The hills around his property have been scarred by the Alisal Fire, which destroyed a dozen homes and complicated life for residents in the area.

“We don’t have a phone line since the fire started on October 11, which is like two weeks ago today,” Germani said.

After the rainfall tapered off, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department inspected Refugio Canyon.

Lael Wageneck with the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department said the situation in the area looked stable.

“This is looking great. As you can see, the water is flowing through. There’s no debris or mud flow through there. So, this is the best we can hope for,” he said.

Officials feared a repeat of 2018, when Montecito was hit by deadly mudslides caused by heavy rain in the burn scars of the Thomas Fire. So, in front of the rain, crews got to work on flood channels.

A Red Cross Shelter was set up because at least 300 people were under an evacuation order.

“Maintenance crews were in here clearing out vegetation, clearing out the creek to make sure anything in here would get out smoothly,” Wageneck said.

Back at Germani’s property the Refugio Canyon resident has been worried about his cows, which help him clear the brush. Their faces have been covered in ash as they rummaged through the charred landscape looking for things to eat.

The main road into Refugio Canyon is only currently available to residents, and it’s still unclear when telephone and internet services will be fully restored to the impacted areas.