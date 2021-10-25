CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA-based tech program to offer free adult coding classes

By Sanestina Hunter
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXEBd_0ccReUNM00

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) — Operation Spark, a tech boot camp program, will now offer a free two-week coding class to adults. The program is tuition-free and classes are expected to begin Monday to Friday starting on November 8.

Minimum requirements to participate, laptop or desktop with high-speed internet connection.

Operation spark trains students for high-paying in-demand tech jobs, starting at a $60k salary for jobs software companies. The classes are virtual and students can learn at their own pace. No experience is necessary.

“Prep is the first phase of Operation Spark’s 6-month workforce program of intensive learning for a high-wage, high-demand job in tech. It gives students the opportunity to try their hand at software programming without a full-time or financial commitment,” said Founder John Fraboni in a press release.

According to the press release technology jobs have become the fastest-growing fields for entry-level high-paying jobs. Interested candidates should apply here https://www.operationspark.org/info-session

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Winn-Dixie looks to expand team with state-wide job fair

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Winn-Dixie is growing a team of almost 3,000 workers across the state. Winn-Dixie will hold a statewide job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 28 stores throughout the state. Each store will have part-time and full-time positions applications for department managers, cashiers, cake decorators, seafood clerks, florists, and other positions […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy