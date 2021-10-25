CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch Casino & Resort posts record third quarter profits

Cover picture for the articleMonarch Casino & Resort Monday reported a third quarter record profit of $22.3 million, or $1.15 per share. Net revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, was $111.6 million an 86.5% increase from the $59.9 million generated in the third quarter of 2020. The net income of $22.3 million is...

