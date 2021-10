The Lima Memorial Foundation launches a project to provide care to those with kidney failure. The Lima Memorial Foundation kicked off Project Illuminate during a private event at the Lima Memorial Medical Park Monday evening. Patients and caregivers impacted by kidney disease shared their experience dealing with it and expressing their excitement for a facility that would specialize in treating kidney disease as well as having their messages float in the pond behind the medical park. The foundation is looking to raise $1.2 million for an inpatient renal dialysis treatment center that would be opened next year in the main hospital.

LIMA, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO