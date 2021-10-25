CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia residents continue clean up after tornados, severe weather

By Tia Johnson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtVtV_0ccReGGQ00

SEDALIA, Mo. — People in Sedalia, Missouri, are left picking up storm debris after two EF-0 tornadoes hit the area Sunday afternoon.

The second day of clean up continued for one family after tree limbs fell on their cars and deck.

“Something hit the house and rumbled the whole house,” Holly Morgan, a Sedalia resident, said. “You could feel it shaking the house.”

Morgan said her family was taking a nap when sirens went off on their phones.

Two small tornadoes hit Sedalia area; another confirmed outside Chillicothe, NWS says

“Kind of came out in the hallway, came outside and didn’t see anything,” Morgan said. “We went back in, and then we just heard everything.”

Morgan described the sound of the tornado that hit the city as a train. The strong winds uprooted and ripped trees a part.

“I couldn’t get in my driveway because a big limb was laying across it,” Andy Staus, a Sedalia resident, said.

Staus said he wasn’t at home when the tornado hit, but had some debris waiting on him when he returned.

“I have to get the roof patched in temporarily,” Staus said.

Neighbors in the community said this isn’t the first time this year they’ve had some type of storm damage, but the recent tornado left them worse off than before.

“We had a microburst come through in like January and knocked a few limbs down, but nothing like this,” Morgan said.

Some neighbors were wondering why there was an issue with the tornado sirens.

EMA Director Trisha Rooda said there are different forms of communication that she encourages residents to have: a Nixle announcer, all hazards NOAA weather radio, cell phones, radio broadcasts and TV announcements.

Rooda sent the following statement to FOX4:

“Fast moving storms went from a severe thunderstorm warning to a tornado warning within two minutes from the National Weather Service.

“I have EMA volunteer storm spotters that were mostly on the west side of the county during the severe thunderstorm warning. They quickly started going east once they determined what direction it was going. During and after the storm there was a lot of inaccurate posts on social media.

“The sirens are outdoor warning systems put in place to alert those who are outside to seek shelter now. For those inside should rely on the three different forms of communication/receive alerts and warnings.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

